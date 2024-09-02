Congratulations to the September RJN Pet of the Month

Meet One Tall Sully

One Tall Sully rescued me during Covid! I am a local theatrical playwright and producer, but when Covid shut the world down, I had no idea if live theater would ever return again. This broke my heart and left me both financially and emotionally struggling for direction in my future life.

One of my childhood passions, riding and showing horses, had to be placed on the back burner for many years to pursue my dreams in New York City. But during Covid, I did a lot of soul searching, and realized some things were missing in my life that I wanted back. I started looking for a horse to call my own when I was still living in Manhattan, and lo and behold, in the summer of 2020 I found my heart horse here in Cortlandt Manor.

He has been my sweet boy ever since. Every minute we spend together, my one-of-a-kind gentleman of a horse always brings me joy reminding me that life is too short not to have experiences in it that are meaningful and joyful.

I would not have the sanity or peace through these trying times without him. Thank you, One Tall Sully, for being my best friend! Elise Maurine Milner of Cortlandt Manor

