Congratulations to the September 2024 River Journal Pet of the Month 

Meet Bailey!

Bailey is a rescue from Paws Crossed who is a mix of Labrador, Retriever, Foxhound and Poodle. He was found with two puppy siblings in a parking lot in the South. We got Bailey in March of 2020, the day before the world shut down. He immediately became a focus of our entire family’s lock down, going for walks in the woods and playing with the kids for hours every day.

With Dobby ears, bat limbs, the build of a Stallion, and the grace of a deer, Bailey can often be found twisted into an impossible pretzel shape on the couch. He sleeps next to his human brother every night, providing comfort and warmth along with very silky soft ears.

Bailey is very well behaved and looks after his little sister Yuki (River Journal Pet of the Month March 2023) who is a bit of a punk that steals his treats. He tolerates it because he adores her. Bailey has gone a bit gray since Yuki arrived on the scene, but he won’t go for a walk without her in his sights. He is as black as she is white so that, when they cuddle, they make a yin yang.

Want to see your pet featured in River Journal? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket and complimentary pet photo shoot from Liflander Photography! liflanderphotography.com