Congratulations to the July RJN Pet of the Month

Meet Sheera!

Sheera is an eleven-year-old Cockapoo. She came into my life and home in February 2022. She sadly lost her previous owners due to illness and needed a home. Her previous owners must have given her much love because she has the sweetest disposition.

She has given me much joy, companionship and laughter. I absolutely adore her. I find it amusing that when I sit on my desk chair, she wants to sit on my lap and go for a spin. I guess she finds that amusing. She loves playing with all her toys. She especially loves to play tug. I can’t believe how strong she is for such a little pooch.

Sheera loves to go on long walks. She is very curious. She has her special pooch friends we meet up with, and it becomes a regular pooch party.

