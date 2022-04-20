Congratulations to the April 2022 River Journal North Pet of the Month  

Meet Brownie.

Brownie turns 11 this month. She shares a house with Danielle, her foster failure mom (She was surrendered by her first adopted family after they had a baby, and I fostered her for six months before I realized I couldn’t let her go to another family because I loved her too much), Danielle’s husband Carlos (her favorite human in all the world), and her older brother Tebow, a boxer/lab mix.

Brownie loves to cuddle. She stays in bed until the last human gets out of bed. She loves having her belly rubbed, and sometimes just lays in the middle of the living room on her back waiting for some rubs.

Brownie’s family lives in Mohegan Lake and they enjoy taking walks along the Peekskill Riverfront in the summer. Brownie and her family will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.



Want to see your pet featured in River Journal North? Send a photo of your pet – just one photo per pet please – to editorial@riverjournalonline.com. Include your pet’s name as well as your name, email, phone number and zip code. Winning pets will receive a gift basket from Croton Pet Station.