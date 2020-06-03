Northern Westchester Hospital ICU Recognized for Excellence by Nurses Association

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), recently conferred a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence to the ICU (Internal Care Unit) at Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH). NWH is one of only two hospitals in NY State in the Medical/Surgical ICU category with Gold Level recognition.

The Beacon Award for Excellence — a significant milestone on the path to exceptional patient care and healthy work environments — recognizes unit caregivers who successfully improve patient outcomes and align practices with AACN’s six Healthy Work Environment Standards. Units that achieve this three-year, three-level award with gold, silver or bronze designations meet national criteria consistent with Magnet(R) Recognition, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and the National Quality Healthcare Award.

According to Catherine Manley-Cullen, MS, RN, NEA-BC, Associate Executive Director Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at NWH, “We are so proud of our team for receiving this award which is a testament to their commitment to provide the highest level of person-centered care. Our ICU team has really been put to the test during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued to demonstrate their professionalism and commitment to the community. Receiving a Beacon Award for Excellence demonstrates the team’s commitment to providing safe, patient-centered and evidence-based care for patients and families.”

Photo: Intensive Care Unit team (Photo: Northern Westchester Hospital)