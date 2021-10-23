Health and Cleaning: Why You Should Switch to Environment-Friendly Products

In this article, we have listed a few reasons why it is important to switch from conventional products to eco-friendly ones. The use of paper towels and soap is a common habit that doesn’t give much thought to the environment at all, but this can have negative effects. Paper towels are made from trees, so they take up more room in landfills, and the plastic bottles for soap aren’t biodegradable, so they can be seen as an eyesore. Switching to environmentally friendly products means these problems don’t exist because they’re sustainable! Here are reasons why you should switch to environmentally friendly products.

1) These Products Lead to Healthier Lifestyle

Most conventional products contain various harmful chemicals and toxins, which can harm your health. For example, paper towels are made from bleached wood pulp sheets that have a very high pH level – paper towels emit carcinogenic vapors when heated. Plastic bottles for soap release phthalates, which are associated with various health problems. These toxins can lead to allergies, asthma, respiratory issues, and other serious diseases. Instead of using these products, switch to ones that are environmentally friendly and reduce your exposure to potentially harmful chemicals that can affect your health. You can buy laundry strips, bamboo dishcloths, microfiber mop pads, natural cleaning sprays, plant-based soaps, and more. These are less harmful to the environment and your health!

2) The Quality Is Superior to Conventional Products

The quality of eco-friendly products is superior compared to conventional ones. For example, conventional paper towels are less absorbent, so they must be changed more often. Plastic bottles for soap use harsh chemicals that can damage your hands. Natural cleaning sprays, on the other hand, are made with essential oils that are gentler on your hands, which means you won’t need to use gloves. Bamboo dishcloths and microfiber mop pads are incredibly absorbent, so they can be used for longer periods of time. Switching to eco-friendly products results in improved quality.

3) They Save More Money in The Long Run

Although eco-friendly products cost more money upfront, they pay for themselves in the long run because you won’t need to buy them as often as you would for conventional products. For example, bamboo dishcloths are washable and last for years, while paper towels need to be changed more often. Microfiber mop pads are easy to wash and reuse hundreds of times, while sponges must be thrown out after each use. The money you save on not throwing away disposable products will make up for the initial investment.

4) They Are Better for The Environment

This one is logical: eco-friendly products are better for the environment because they contain fewer toxins and chemicals, which means they don’t cause air and water pollution. They also decompose in landfills instead of sitting there for years without breaking down. They won’t be seen as an eyesore!

For example, to make one bottle of conventional windows cleaning product, you need 7.7 gallons of water, which is wasted. Many chemicals used in these products also contain carcinogens that harm the environment and everything in it. These toxins can also lead to endocrine disruption and genetic mutations.

5) You Will Feel Better

When you buy products that are better for the environment, you will feel better about it because you’re helping our planet. You can also have an influence over your family and friends and help them decide on making the switch to eco-friendly products. You also won’t feel insecure about the toxins because eco-friendly products do not use them! They last longer, so you don’t need to worry about using them up fast, and there are so many different kinds of environmentally friendly products to choose from. You can find ones that fit your budget and your needs, so you don’t have to sacrifice when it comes to the environment!

6) What Else Can You Do for Your Environment?

Switching to eco-friendly products makes a big difference in the health of your environment, but what else can you do to help? Many people plant trees, so there is more oxygen in the air and less pollution. You can also avoid using plastic water bottles and reusable ones instead. Using less paper also reduces deforestation! When you go shopping, bring your own bag with you. When renovating your house, choose appliances that are energy efficient. These appliances reduce pollution and lower your utility bills! You can also switch to eco-friendly lighting such as LED lights, which use up to 85% less energy than conventional light bulbs. Besides LED bulbs, you can also use solar panels to generate your own electricity and reduce your carbon footprint. And, of course, recycle and compost your garbage. With recycling and composting, you can reuse the products you would have thrown away, which saves them from ending up in landfills. All these small changes make a big difference!

7) How To Tell If Something Is Eco-Friendly?

There are certain labels that help you tell the difference between eco-friendly products and conventional ones. Products labeled ‘green’ or ‘eco’ mean they’ve been made using environmentally friendly processes, while some companies have their own labels. Other symbols include leaves, which means the product is biodegradable, while a symbol of water means it has been made using recycled materials. Energy-efficient appliances have the Energy Star sign, while cosmetic products use the USDA Organic Seal sign. If you do not see these signs on your products, they probably aren’t eco-friendly and use harsh chemicals. It would be best to avoid them and do a little research on how to find environmentally friendly products.

All in all, using environmentally friendly products is an easy way to help the planet any time of the year! There are so many benefits with switching to eco-friendly products such as improved health, superior quality, saved money in the long run, fewer toxins in landfills, feeling good about it, and doing more for the environment. The best part is that there are so many options to choose from! Hopefully, this article gave you some insight into why it’s more beneficial to use eco-friendly products.