Artis Senior Living to Host Webinar on Social Distancing for Senior Care Givers

I Miss My Loved One: How to Cope when Visits are not Permitted

Social distancing for some means no parties, no work and no social gatherings. However, for caregivers, it means that we don’t get to see our loved ones face to face. There are other ways to communicate and “visit” with our loved ones, but it isn’t the same or always feasible.

A caregiver’s routine incorporates visits, shopping for their loved one and making sure that they get the hugs they need. This pandemic has changed our world and how we conduct life. The most vulnerable are the elderly whom rely on us often. This webinar will focus on this new way of caregiving and how we can make the most out of “being there” for our loved ones.

To register for this free webinar, please visit: www.TheArtisWay.com/Register

All participants who register for the program will have an opportunity to enter a contest to receive a free pizza for lunch delivered directly to their home during the webinar. 50 participants will be chosen at random to receive a free lunch!

The webinar will be presented by Joanna Frankel, MSW, LCSW-C. Frankel, an associate speaker at Jenerations Health Education, is a graduate of Towson University with her Bachelors in both Psychology and Gerontology and of the University of Maryland, School of Social Work. Joanna has been working in the long-term care setting for over 20 years. She is the owner of Frankel Care Consulting, a company that supports Seniors and their families during difficult transitions, consults in several nursing homes, provides clinical supervision to aspiring LCSW-C’s and education to both professionals and caregivers. Joanna also is an instructor at Howard Community College teaching Mental Health in Aging and Social Gerontology. In addition, Joanna is an instructor at Johns Hopkins University in their Odyssey on Aging Program.