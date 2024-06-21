Teatown Preserve Honors Late Yorktown Supervisor Diana

The Teatown nature preserve and education center honored the late Supervisor Tom Diana lwith a special ceremony on Tuesday.

The center’s staff and Town officials planted a swamp white oak tree by the pond across Spring Valley Road from the Teatown visitor center.

“Teatown is a place that was created by its community for its community, and from what I know about Tom, that was what he was like himself. He loved his community and he loved to serve,” said Teatown’s executive director Kevin Carter.

Supervisor Diana died suddenly in January days after he was sworn in for his first elected term as supervisor. Donna Diana, his wife, attended the heartfelt event, which commemorated his unwavering commitment to the community.

“I’m so blessed that so many people loved and cared for Tommy. It’s a wonderful tribute to him. I’ll be able to bring our children and our grandchildren to see this tree grow,” said Donna Diana.

Supervisor Ed Lachterman said an oak tree was fitting for Supervisor Diana as he grew up in Shrub Oak, and for his strength and character.

“Everyone realizes more and more how far his roots went into the community and how much he touched the community as a whole, not just Shrub Oak” said Supervisor Lachterman.

Councilman Patrick Murphy recalled how Supervisor Diana loved the outdoors.

“This oak tree will be here for a long time, and so will Tommy’s memories,” said Councilman Murphy.

The swamp white oak, a tree known for its longevity, will stand as a living tribute, providing food and habitat for local wildlife such as squirrels, deer, turkeys, and songbirds for centuries to come.