Scenic Hudson Honors Women for Environmental Leadership at Annual Gala

Scenic Hudson’s annual gala at Sojourner Truth State Park in Kingston on Saturday, June 8 celebrated the contributions of female environmental champions from across the Hudson Valley, recognizing their relentless efforts to preserve and protect our natural resources. Honorees included New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Lucy Rockefeller Waletzky, M.D., former NY State Parks Commission Chair; Yvonne Flowers, Mayor of Poughkeepsie; Shaniqua Bowden, Director of Cultural Engagement and Sustainable Living for the Kingston Land Trust; and Kathy Lawrence, founding Board Chair of the Greater Newburgh Parks Conservancy.

The creation of Sojourner Truth State Park was a project undertaken by Scenic Hudson in collaboration with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Palisades Interstate Park Commission. The event marked the opening of the new park and the enduring efforts of Scenic Hudson, which is in its seventh decade of saving land, creating one-of-a-kind parks, and responding to the climate crisis.

“New York is blessed with abundant natural resources and environmental diversity. Protecting and preserving these precious resources is paramount for the well-being of current and future generations,”Sen. Stewart-Cousins said. “I am deeply honored to be recognized by Scenic Hudson, an organization which has shown unwavering dedication to maintaining New York’s natural beauty and environment. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my fellow honorees, whose efforts and commitment inspire us all to strive for a more sustainable future.”

Sojourner Truth, a renowned African-American abolitionist and women’s rights activist born into slavery in New York in the late 1700s, gained her freedom in 1827 and became known for her powerful anti-slavery speeches and unwavering dedication to social justice. Scenic Hudson said Saturday’s honorees embody Sojourner Truth’s passion, fearlessness, and leadership in their work, exemplifying the values of justice and service while advancing environmental sustainability.