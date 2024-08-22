How to Survive in New York as a Motorist

New York is a famous American city with a population of almost 8.5 million people and hundreds of thousands more who come to its territory every day for work, shopping and sightseeing. It is not surprising that with such a population, there are always many vehicles, which is why motorists have to survive during each trip. To stay safe and sound and not create an emergency on the road, you need to show all your driving skills and be able to deal with circumstances.

Features of driving in New York

When driving around the city, you will have to take into account the main features of driving in New York, this is the only way to survive on the roads of the metropolis and safely get to the right place. First, you should remember that you can only move on the right side of the road. At the same time, the left side should be free to overtake. Next, you must avoid driving on bicycle paths. Every year, more and more of them are in New York, so you always need to be alert.

In dense city traffic, moving as slowly as possible is essential. Drivers should also constantly monitor the surroundings and keep a safe distance from nearby moving vehicles. It is equally important to remember that in New York, not everyone drives modern cars overflowing with features and safety systems. This feature requires the driver to be highly focused and careful when approaching outdated models.

School buses are privileged participants in traffic in New York and other US cities. When approaching them, drivers must be cautious since violating one of the existing rules is fraught with huge fines and other penalties. Moreover, in cases where a school bus has stopped, car owners must also immediately press the brakes so children can safely exit the vehicle.

Problems drivers face

Drivers in New York City face a variety of problems every day. They all usually prevent them from driving and create favorable conditions for accidents. It is almost impossible to get rid of these problems, so you have to survive on New York City’s roads considering each of them.

Dense traffic

New York roads are always overloaded. This problem is critical for the city, and all attempts by local authorities to fix the situation have not been successful. In this regard, every motorist needs to spend time in traffic jams every day and drive at low speed for most of the trip. The situation becomes complicated during rush hour. At this time, New York roads are filled with so many cars that even owners of smaller vehicles (for example, motorcycles) find it challenging to squeeze into the general flow. The same situation is observed when an entire lane or street is blocked due to repair or construction work.

New York’s dense traffic often leads not only to loss of time but also to driver fatigue. Sometimes motorists have to stand in traffic jams for hours without the opportunity to get out of the car, which is very tiring even for a young and energetic person. In addition, when driving in sweaty traffic, drivers are forced to keep themselves on edge all the time and make sure not to collide with the cars around them. This circumstance often leads to stress with all its negative consequences for the body.

Lack of parking spaces

The only problem that can be bigger than heavy traffic for a motorist is the lack of parking spaces. The latter is an authentic New York calling card, forcing every driver to survive under challenging conditions. The main reason for the lack of sufficient parking is the minimum amount of free space. In New York, every square meter is used for some purpose, so finding a site for a new parking lot becomes impossible. Another reason local drivers cite is the existence of strict rules, according to which parking is allowed only in specially designated places. They were insufficient at the beginning of the 21st century, and given that the number of cars on the city’s roads has increased significantly, the situation has become even more difficult.

There is only one place in New York where you can always leave your car without waiting for your turn. It is paid parking. It is the most expensive in any area of ​​the city, so most motorists prefer to look for alternative options. There are not so many of the latter, which is why there is a serious fight for each parking space between several people wishing to park their cars.

Features of city development

New York is a metropolis with no free space. In all areas of the city, houses are located very close to each other, making it extremely difficult for motorists to find a few meters of free space for their vehicles. This feature of urban development even leads to a lack of places to collect garbage. Because of this, residents are forced to put plastic bags anywhere, which also greatly complicates the movement of cars.

New York is the largest city in the United States, so there is always much garbage. It accumulates in all secluded places and is taken out quite rarely. In this regard, areas potentially suitable for placing cars turn into dumps with an unpleasant smell, dirt and rats. Due to the difficulty of access, garbage trucks cannot drive close to piles of garbage, which forces them to stop right on the road, which is overcrowded with cars. Then, sanitation workers manually load each bag into the garbage truck. This process can last several tens of minutes, during which traffic will be difficult or completely stopped. Drivers who encounter such a situation will experience unpleasant emotions and cannot reach their chosen destination quickly.

Valuable tips for car owners

Drivers who want to survive on the roads in New York should use the advice of experienced drivers. This will help them avoid many troubles and safely get to the right place. First, car owners should learn how to properly overtake vehicles in front. In New York, it is recommended that this is done as quickly as possible to have time to return to the same lane. Any delays will create problems and increase the risk of an accident. Next, we advise all motorists not to turn on high beams unless necessary. Otherwise, it can blind other drivers for a short time, which in the dense traffic of New York will inevitably lead to an accident.

In any metropolis in the United States, try to follow all existing traffic rules. This does not guarantee a safe trip but will significantly reduce the likelihood of an accident. Also, in New York, never take your eyes off the road. If you are distracted even for a split second, you can lose control of the situation and become the culprit of a traffic accident. The last thing I recommend to motorists is always watching for cyclists and pedestrians. In New York, they can misbehave, which has been proven by numerous cases captured on video.

Motorists in New York always have something to complain about. They face daily problems, follow strict and sometimes just stupid traffic rules, and are also under constant stress. All this turns every trip into a real test, where only a well-prepared motorist who knows all the nuances of driving can survive. Becoming one of them, you can even enjoy driving a car and getting to the right place on the New York map without any problems.