Hope’s Door to Host Luncheon Featuring Panel on Domestic Violence

Event will also Celebrate and Support the new Hope’s Door Legal Center

Hope’s Door will host its annual Fall Luncheon on Friday, October 18, with a program featuring a panel discussion of a domestic violence case study. Panel participants from law enforcement, a prosecutor, a defense attorney and Hope’s Door Legal Center will address the case from their particular perspective and demonstrate the collaboration and expertise necessary to assist victims of domestic violence.

The proceeds from the Fall Luncheon will help support the new Hope’s Door Legal Center, recently opened in December 2018. Hope’s Door’s mission is to end domestic violence, and empower victims to achieve safety, independence, and healing from the trauma of abuse.

Stacey Neumann, Director of Legal Services, is creating the case study and has invited Chief of Police David M. Ryan of Pound Ridge; Michelle Kaminsky, Esq., author of Reflections of a Domestic Violence Prosecutor: Suggestions for Reform; Amy Slotnick, Esq. from APS Law Firm; Mia Pergolizzi, Esq., from Hope’s Door Legal Center; and Maya Lloyd, Assistant Director of Community Services at Hope’s Door; to dissect the case. “Our panel of experts, each of whom has years of DV experience, will explore aspects of the case through their own particular lens. These cases are always complicated and always difficult,” said Neumann. “I’m intrigued to hear the panelists reveal their approach to helping victims,” she added.

The event features networking and a silent auction, followed by Chef’s autumn lunch and the panel discussion.

The theme of this year’s Luncheon is Paths of Hope, which befits the program content, according to Luncheon Co-Chairs Patricia Carrera of AXA Advisors of Westport, CT and Stephanie Weston of The Westchester Bank in White Plains. The community is invited to attend from 11:15am to 2 pm at Scarsdale Golf Club in Hartsdale, NY.

“Having The Hope’s Door Legal Center up and running has enabled us to provide holistic care for the more than 120 women who have so far sought our help,” said CarlLa Horton, Executive Director of Hope’s Door.

Founded in 1980, Hope’s Door operates a 24/7 free and confidential hotline for victims of domestic violence (888) 438-8700; provides individual and group counseling; maintains an emergency shelter for women, children and men; conducts teen dating abuse prevention programs in many schools throughout Westchester County; and provides guidance for survivors of abuse seeking economic independence. The Hope’s Door Legal Center offers our clients legal support in seeking orders of protection, child custody, and divorce proceedings, among other legal remedies.

For information, please call Barbara Turk, Director of Development and Community Relations at 914-747-0828 x1016 or go to www.hopesdoorny.org.