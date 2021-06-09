Hendrick Hudson Free Library Receives Major Development Gift

The Gedney Endowment for Library Development

The Hendrick Hudson Free Library has received a $580,000 gift from the estate of Mr. John B. Gedney. Mr. Gedney first reached out to the library in late 2018 to discuss his intention to name HHFL as a beneficiary of his estate.

During numerous conversations, Mr. Gedney expressed his desire to leave a lasting legacy to organizations dedicated to making a difference in the communities which helped shape him. The Board is grateful that the Hendrick Hudson Free Library met his standards, and welcome Mr. Gedney’s extraordinary generosity in joining HHFL’s family of supporters.

The motivation for Mr. Gedney’s gift began right around the corner. He was raised in Buchanan, and graduated from Hendrick Hudson High School in 1958. He graduated from Alfred University in 1962 and went on to work for the Burroughs Corporation and Lockheed Martin, as a Ceramic Engineer. He spent his later years in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where he passed away in May 2020.

While Mr. Gedney directed that the library not use the gift for administrative expenses, in honoring his wishes, the library will use his gift to elevate the scope and quality of the services it offers to the community, goals toward which HHFL continually strives. In keeping with his directive, we are developing a plan of action that will accomplish just that.