Friends of Kensico Cemetery Hosts 5K Run/Walk Through Cemetery and Arboretum Grounds

Friends of Kensico Cemetery will sponsor a fall 5K Run/Walk fundraiser on October 27th, 2024, at The Kensico Cemetery and Arboretum in Valhalla, NY. The event will benefit the YMCA of Central and Northern Westchester and the charitable organization Friends of Kensico Cemetery. The program will run from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM and features a 3.1-mile Run/Walk and a shorter 1.7-mile walking route throughout the Kensico grounds.

Participants will enjoy a fully catered breakfast, medals for top finishers, and the chance to win raffle prizes and gift certificates while experiencing part of the cemetery and arboretum’s vast 460 acres, lined with century-old sycamores, oaks, and maples ablaze with autumn colors. The routes will take participants past the tranquil Mineola Lake and alongside remarkable examples of memorial architecture, including ornate mausoleums, sculptures, and inspiring architecture.

The public is invited to support the organizations as runners, walkers, contributors, or sponsors by visiting www.kensico.org/5k to choose their preferred way of participating. The registration fee for runners/walkers is $50; for children 12 and under, it’s $15. Raffle tickets are only available for purchase with cash at the event.

In announcing the event, Matthew G. Parisi, President of Kensico Cemetery and the Friends, said, “Friends of Kensico Cemetery is excited for the opportunity to sponsor this event as a part of our mission to support charitable organizations aligned with community values and offer an enjoyable event for all.”

Speaking on behalf of the YMCA of CNW, President and CEO Cynthia Delfino-Birdsall added, “We are incredibly grateful to the Friends of Kensico Cemetery for selecting the YMCA of Central and Northern Westchester as the beneficiary of their 2024 Charity 5K Race. Their generous support will enable us to make an even greater impact in promoting healthy living, social responsibility, and youth development, providing vital resources and opportunities for our community to thrive.”

Registration is now open. Visit kensico.org/5k for information on registration and sponsorship.