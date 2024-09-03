Cortlandt, County to Host 9/11 Memorial Services 

Westchester County will hold a two-day event to honor the memory of residents who perished in the tragic events of September 11, 2001, as well as those who have succumbed to 9/11-related illnesses. The event will feature an Interfaith Prayer Vigil on September 10, and a September 11 Memorial Service the following day.

Eight names will be added to the 9/11 First Responders Memorial dedicated to victims of 9/11-related illnesses, bringing the total to 81. Everyone honored on the Memorial lived in Westchester County, or worked in the County, or volunteered within Westchester.

Both events are open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend and participate in honoring the lives lost and those affected by 9/11.

If you are a family member of someone who died on 9/11 or of a 9/11-related illness and would like to be involved in these two memorial events, contact Communications@westchestercountyNY.gov

Interfaith Prayer Vigil

September 10, 2024

5 pm

Kensico Dam Plaza

The Rising & 9/11 First Responders Memorial

The vigil will honor the memory of Westchester County residents who were killed on 9/11 and those who have died from 9/11-related illnesses. The vigil will bring together representatives from the Christian, Jewish, Hindu and Muslim communities for prayer and include candle lighting and a ceremonial wreath-laying at the 9/11 steel beam from the Twin Towers.

September 11 Memorial Service

September 11, 2024

3 pm

Kensico Dam Plaza

The memorial service will honor the memory of Westchester County residents who were killed on 9/11 and those who have died from 9/11-related illnesses. The event will include remarks and music. The names of those who perished on 9/11 will be read aloud, as well as those who have since died of 9/11 related illness.

Tri-Municipal 9/11 Memorial Ceremony for

Buchanan, Cortlandt, Croton-on-Hudson

September 11, 2024

4 pm

9/11 Remembrance Memorial at Croton Landing, Croton-on-Hudson