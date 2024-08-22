Are There Alligators in the New York Sewers?

New York has had a host of fanciful myths and legends throughout its history. One that constantly crops up year after year is the prospect of alligators in the sewers. Perpetuated by popular culture and the media, many rational people lend credence to this idea. But just how true is the legend of the alligator in the New York sewer?

The Basis of the Alligator in the Sewer Myth

This idea, at least in print, has been dated back to 1932, when a gator was found on the banks of the Bronx. It filled newspapers with glee, and after that, the same stories of sightings would appear every three years or so. However, they were often unverified and were little more than a slow news day filler.

Many of the newspapers perpetuated the idea that rich families at the turn of the century brought these creatures up from southern states like Florida. They then flushed them down the toilet when they started to get too big.

Coincidently, Florida is one of the few states where video evidence of gators in the sewers has been found. A gator was videoed by a city worker, who sent down a robotic camera to see why issues were appearing on a stretch of drainwork in Oviedo, Florida.

The most recent flaring up of the myth was in 2010. An overflowing storm drain in Astoria birthed an 18-inch gator, much to the fascination of onlookers. However, no one could verify that it had come from the storm drain, or if it had been dumped at the roadside from a passing car.

The Myth in Popular Culture

Alligator, the eighties movie, did nothing to dispel the rumor. An independent horror, it was about a flushed gator that grew to gargantuan proportions.

Could Alligators Survive in New York?

It is possible that an alligator could survive in the sewer if it had just been dumped. Should it be pregnant, it may also give birth there. However, it is unlikely these creatures would live past a winter. The climate in New York is too cold, and they are used to the warm, humid temperatures of the south.

That does not mean all sightings are fake. Animals often escape from zoos, and pet shops, or run away from homes. A dark, quiet sewer is a spot away from the hustle and bustle. While it may seem like a myth, you should still keep one eye open next time you pass those drains and sewers, just in case.