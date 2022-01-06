For the Local Good

A Chill Crowd Makes a Splash at Fundraiser

January 6, 2022
This year was the 4th plunge for Grace Newcome, 2021 recipient of a ‘This Is Me Scholarship, Inspired by Ryan Risco & Cait Chivonne Polhill.’ Photo > Paul Falcone Photography

The 9th Annual Polar Plunge took place on Jan. 1, 2022, at the Peekskill Riverfront to benefit the This Is Me Foundation Scholarship Fund. As of Jan. 2, $15,284 had been raised, with donations still coming in. In its first event, in 2012, $2,420 was raised. The event was not held in 2021.  

The total raised since the Polar Plunge began is approximately $75,000, said Lauren Brady, co-founder with her sister Cait of the Foundation and the Scholarship program.   

The This Is Me Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to raise awareness about alopecia, an auto-immune disease that causes hair loss, while giving hope to any individual who faces adversity. All proceeds go directly to the This Is Me Scholarship Fund, Inspired by Ryan Risco & Cait Chivonne Polhill 

thisismefoundation.com
Facebook.com/thisIsMeFoundation

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins nominates Tarrytown Music Hall to the NYS Historic Business Preservation Registry 

Westchester Hall of Fame: Saluting Our ‘Senior Class’

Gullotta House Takes the Plunge – Twice!

Westchester Social Studies Teachers Participate in Holocaust Education Seminar

About the Author: River Journal