A Chill Crowd Makes a Splash at Fundraiser

The 9th Annual Polar Plunge took place on Jan. 1, 2022, at the Peekskill Riverfront to benefit the This Is Me Foundation Scholarship Fund. As of Jan. 2, $15,284 had been raised, with donations still coming in. In its first event, in 2012, $2,420 was raised. The event was not held in 2021.

The total raised since the Polar Plunge began is approximately $75,000, said Lauren Brady, co-founder with her sister Cait of the Foundation and the Scholarship program.

The This Is Me Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to raise awareness about alopecia, an auto-immune disease that causes hair loss, while giving hope to any individual who faces adversity. All proceeds go directly to the This Is Me Scholarship Fund, Inspired by Ryan Risco & Cait Chivonne Polhill.