Rep. Mondaire Jones Announces Annual Congressional Art Competition

High school students in New York’s 17th Congressional District encouraged to submit original artwork for a chance to win annual congressional art competition

Today, Congressman Mondaire Jones (D-NY), announced that entries are now open for the Congressional Art Competition, an annual contest open to all high school students in New York’s 17th Congressional District. This competition is part of the nationwide high school arts competition sponsored by each member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Artwork must be finished and submitted to NY17INFO@mail.house.gov by Monday, April 19 before 5:00pm.

“I’m excited to launch this annual art competition and give high schoolers in our district the opportunity to demonstrate their creativity,” said Congressman Jones. “Just last month, we had our first creative competition and saw the incredible talent our students have to offer. I know their artwork will make Westchester and Rockland proud and I look forward to seeing what they create.”

The winning artist will have the chance to meet with Congressman Jones and have their artwork displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol along with artwork from all participating districts around the country. Details can be found below or here.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Congressional Art Competition will be hosted virtually. Submissions will only be accepted electronically and must include:

Release Form (no teacher signature required)

(no teacher signature required) Five (5) digital images including but not limited to: Full piece of artwork Front photo Back photo Close up of material used. Side angle



If you have questions, please email NY17INFO@mail.house.gov or call (914) 323-5550.

Awards

First Place: Artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year and a meeting with Congressman Jones.

Second Place: Artwork displayed in the Congressman’s district office(s) and a meeting with Congressman Jones.

Fan Favorite: Artwork displaced in the Congressman’s district office(s) and a meeting with Congressman Jones.

Rules

Artwork must be two-dimensional. Each framed artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must measure no larger than the maximum dimensions.

Paintings: including oil, acrylics, and watercolor.

Drawings: including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)

Collages: must be two dimensional.

Prints: including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints.

Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

Computer-generated art

Photography

All entries must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. Work entered must be in the original medium (that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing).

The competition is open to high school students only. Exceptions are made for schools that have 7th through 12th grades on one campus.

All entries must comply with the rules and regulations established by the Congressional Art Competition. For complete guidelines, please click here.