Local Kids to Perform in Urinetown at Tarrytown Music Hall

The Random Farms Kids’ Theater will present Urinetown at The Tarrytown Music Hall, January 24 – 26, 2020. This award-winning musical has an approximate running time of 2 hours. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!

Over 45 young actors ages 13- 20 will perform in the show. “Urinetown is a larger than life, hilarious comedy which not only satirizes American politics and corruption but parodies the art form of musical theater itself. I am in awe of these amazingly talented students who have begun to understand this show on all of its many levels and have truly done justice to the tricky art of satire. They will have audiences doubled over in laughter and coming back for more,” says director, Alexis Duermeyer.

Among the performers are two young actors from Tarrytown and one from Briarcliff Manor in addition to 40 others from surrounding communities.

Performances dates and times are as follows:

Friday, January 24 @ 8:00 pm (Cast B)

Saturday, January 25 @ 2:00 pm (Cast B)

Saturday, January 25 @ 8:00 pm (Cast A)

Sunday, January 26 @ 2:00 pm (Cast A)

First Name Last Name City State Cast Madeline Wolin Briarcliff Manor NY B Jack Kempler Tarrytown NY A Phoebe Neilsen Tarrytown NY B Luis Chavez Bronx NY A/B Naveah Diaz Bronx NY A Bianca Perez Bronx NY A Katherine Mehler Bronxville NY B Catherine O’Connor Bronxville NY B Jeffrey Rohr Bronxville NY B Olivia Hendrickson Callicoon NY B Valerie Lippin Chappaqua NY B Kate Lurie Chappaqua NY A Olivia Stern Chappaqua NY B Ava Wildstein Chappaqua NY A Morgan Ziegler Chappaqua NY A Hayden Gelman Cortlandt Manor NY A Bryson Sauer Dobbs Ferry NY A Georgia Mann Greenwich CT A Sophie Segal Hartsdale NY B Luca Dimnet Hastings On Hudson NY B Hannah Sodickson Larchmont NY B Isabella Brown Mohegan Lake NY B Alexander Milne Mt Kisco NY A/B Chloe Smith New Canaan CT B Jack Galbrairh New Rochelle NY B Dani Saril New Rochelle NY A Rebecca Pedulla Pleasantville NY A Tanner Eirish Poughkeepsie NY A Noel McGrory Rye NY B Allison Pearle Rye NY A Craig Carroll Scarsdale NY B Joshua Gleason Scarsdale NY A/B Alexandra Perl Scarsdale NY B Sydney Rothschild Scarsdale NY A Brooke Suzman Scarsdale NY A Rayna Frantz South Salem NY A/B Seneca Schwartz South Salem NY B Maxwell Guttman Stamford CT A Nora Podoll Tuckahoe NY A Joseph DiFalco Valhalla NY A/B Annabelle Eugui Valhalla NY A Samantha Meir Weston CT B Ashleigh Nutt White Plains NY A Sera Sandoval Yonkers NY A

Tickets are $18 (children/seniors), $20 (adults) and $25 for premium seats (first four rows center orchestra). To reserve seats, go to www.randomfarms.com/tickets. Tickets will also be available at the door. Discounts are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information, visit the Random Farms website at www.randomfarms.com.