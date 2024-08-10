Local Authors, Local Books: A Poetic Reflection on Home, New York State

Matthew Johnson, a former resident of New York, had not been to his hometown of New Rochelle in close to 10 years before this summer. However, his hometown and state have been yanking on his sleeves for most of his life after leaving, which was a driving force in his writing and publishing of his second poetry collection, Far from New York State (New York Quarterly Press).

Inspired by the lives and stories he heard from his parents, who were from and grew up in New Rochelle and Mount Vernon, and his own brief time living in New York, Johnson wanted to write a book to reflect on the state which was his first home and its history, culture, and arts which have influenced and fascinated him.

“I wrote this poetry collection as a tribute to the state of New York and the notion of home because its varied landscapes and individuals inspired me not just in setting, but as characters that have partly shaped my sensibilities and who I am,” said Johnson. “I used the poems to reflect on my own experiences in New York, but also how my identity was formed by the familial background of my parents and their history, as well as the distinct and unique histories and voices of the entire state.”

Johnson lived in New Rochelle for just the first three years of his life before moving and spending the majority of his childhood in Stratford, CT. Still, he visited New Rochelle and Westchester County often due to church activities and family living in the area. He also worked as a sports reporter and editor for The Daily Star in Oneonta. He now lives in North Carolina.

In Far from New York State, Johnson presents the diverse and dynamic essence of the state through some of its most compelling figures and moments.

By focusing on Tarrytown’s Washington Irving in one of his poems, Johnson both celebrates the seminal writer who was an early pioneer of American Literature and critiques the historical exclusion of diverse voices, reflecting on how the early American literary canon both influenced and was limited by its lack of representation.

Johnson studied Irving in graduate school, where he also studied the artists of the Hudson River School, which inspired several nature poems in the collection. The 19th-century art movement’s emphasis on capturing the scenery of the Hudson River Valley resonated with Johnson, inspiring him to write of tranquil, weekend drives in the Upstate’s awe-inspiring landscapes.

Several poems look back at writers and artists of the Harlem Renaissance, such as Langston Hughes and Louis Armstrong, showcasing the vibrant cultural movement that redefined American art and identity in the early 20th century, illustrating New York’s role as a hub of creative revolution.

Additionally, poems focused on living in Oneonta, which focus on the famous Spiedies of Binghamton and visiting the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, allow Johnson to center and connect with readers, highlighting cherished traditions and norms of the Southern Tier of the state contributes to a broader sense of place and identity in New York.

Far from New York State is available on Amazon and the New York Quarterly Press Bookstore, and is also listed on Goodreads.

Matthew is scheduled to participate in a reading at the Hudson Valley Writers Center in February 2025.

For more information on Matthew Johnson, visit: https://www.matthewjohnsonpoetry.com/