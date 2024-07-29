Local Authors, Local Books: A Humorous Look at Shortcomings and Goings

Bronx-born and bred Ed Friedman says he is commitment-phobic when it comes to literary forms, as he flits from short plays to short non-fiction, and to short fiction (at least he’s got the short thing down). He took up playwrighting during an interminable time spent backstage while playing the Pedant in a community theatre production of Taming of the Shrew.

Ed spent over 30 years in parallel careers serving the arts community, and older adults and their families. He has directed programs at senior centers and home care providers, and created and led a caregivers’ support group in the Bronx.

As Deputy Director at the Bronx Council on the Arts, Ed played a leadership role in the formulation of policy and programming, advocacy, grantmaking, and community development.

He later became the co-founder and first Executive Director of Lifetime Arts, a non-profit organization that encourages creative aging by promoting the inclusion of arts education programs in organizations that serve older adults.

He received a B.A. in Psychology from Hunter College and an M.A. in Liberal Studies from Empire State University.

Ed resides in Peekskill, New York, which is the furthest he’s ever lived from Yankee Stadium.

I Will Not Be Ignored

Q+A with Ed Friedman

River Journal North (RJN) > What’s your book about?

Ed Friedman (EF) > I Will Not Be Ignored provides a humorous take on the proliferation of “current wisdom” so plentiful in the internet age; and my imaginings, providing multiple answers to different versions of “what if?” and my personal experience in navigating my own shortcomings, failures, and fears.

RJN > How long have you been writing?

EF > I started writing 30 years ago, but only plays till about 5 years ago.

RJN > Is this your first published book?

EF > The only other book of mine is a small anthology called Short Plays for Long Lives, published by Blue Moon Plays in 2020.

RJN > How would you describe your writing process?

EF > I struggle with the idea of a process. I tend to get hold of a premise that latches on to me and then I figure out what form it takes — play, fiction, essay. Some days I write an hour or two. Sometimes I just tinker.

RJN > Any advice for those who may struggle with writer’s block or other challenges?

EF > I’ve always believed in prompts. I’ve accumulated so many I haven’t used yet that I don’t need to seek any more. Deadlines are something else I’ve found motivating. If all else fails, take a class.

RJN > Do you have a literary agent?

EF > No.

RJN > Is your book self-published? (i.e., did you pay to have it published)?

EF > Short Plays for Long Lives was traditionally published. I Will Not Be Ignored is published by a hybrid publisher.

RJN > What attracted you to this region?

EF > We moved to Peekskill to find an affordable house that could be renovated to accommodate a family member in a wheelchair



RJN > Any favorite hangouts here?

EF > We’re still relatively new, but I am enjoying the Hudson Valley Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), Nonna’s Restaurant, The Field Library Bookstore and Bean Runner Café.

RJN > Do you belong to any local groups?

EF > Not yet, unless you count my plays having readings at Studio Theatre in Exile at Hudson Valley MOCA.