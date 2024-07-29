Summer Vacation in the Vicinity of New York State

The outskirts of New York are as beautiful as the state capital, so they are worth paying attention to. This should be done during the summer vacation when the atmosphere is festive in the soul and the weather is beautiful outside. Such an adventure should be planned, so we offer you our list of the best ideas for spending the summer holidays in the state. All of them are extremely interesting, so only you can determine which deserves the best of the best.

Explore Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls is always on the list of the most recognizable landmarks on the planet. This world wonder is located on the border of the USA and Canada. It annually attracts millions of tourists who want to see the legendary complex of waterfalls with their own eyes. Knowing this natural object will be a great way to spend your summer vacation. It will give you unforgettable emotions and leave many pleasant moments in your memory.

To get to know Niagara Falls and learn all its features, you must spend several days or weeks in its vicinity. Therefore, you should find suitable accommodation in one of the nearby settlements in advance. After that, you can visit the famous landmarks of New York every day, take lots of photos from specially equipped observation platforms, ride boats, overcome numerous hiking routes and enjoy your vacation. In the evenings, you can pay attention to the history of the waterfall, visit museums dedicated to this landmark, and do other similar things.

Lake George Cruise

The famous Lake George is not far from the border with the state of Vermont. This natural object occupies an area of ​​603 square kilometers and is more than 50 kilometers long. The reservoir’s depth reaches 76 meters. The lake is known for its spotless water, which, according to the latest data, is even suitable for drinking. This is possible due to its favorable location away from polluting industries and its nutrition due to the purest underground sources.

The best way to appreciate the beauty of Lake George is to travel on special cruise ships. This way of spending a summer vacation will be remembered for a long time and will give you a lot of unforgettable moments. During the trip, you will see many unique natural attractions and appreciate the grandeur of the famous reservoir. You will especially enjoy the sunset. At this time, Lake George is transformed and becomes even more beautiful. At night, it can also surprise you. In the moon’s light, many stars will be reflected in its waters, creating a magnificent picture that is difficult to find in all of America.

There are many hotels and campsites around the lake. Each of them can become your place of residence for summer vacation. Also, some will become the starting point of the trip’s route on the cruise liner Lake George.

Adirondack Tour

For those who like summer recreation away from the crowds of tourists, the Adirondacks are the perfect place. They are located in the northeastern part of New York State, near the border with Vermont. Most of the Adirondack territory is protected by nature conservation organizations, so it is always clean, cozy and wonderful.

Traveling through the Adirondack will be a memorable event of your summer vacation. This natural park has many bike routes and trails for hiking enthusiasts. They all provide an opportunity to get to numerous local attractions and fully appreciate the magnificence of wild nature. These places are lovely at night. To enjoy their beauty and avoid troubles at this time of day, travelers should use thermal binoculars and other similar optics. It will help you find the correct route, see the approach of dangerous animals and cope with many similar tasks.

In the vicinity of Adirondack and its territory, many small settlements exist. You can inexpensively rent a small cottage or hotel room in each of them. It will be a great place to relax before the next day of summer vacation, filled with exciting natural adventures.

Thousand Islands Canal Cruise

Near New York, there is a beautiful place called the Thousand Islands. It is an archipelago in the St. Lawrence River, which includes 1,864 small islands. One part is in the USA, and the other is in Canada. All these land areas are located close to each other, forming stunning landscapes. Everyone who plans their summer vacation in New York State can enjoy them.

The best way to explore the archipelago is a boat ride. By successfully maneuvering between the various islands, you can gradually reach the final point of the route, located near the Canadian border. During such a cruise, you will see many architectural attractions. The most popular of them are lighthouses, which were built long ago but have been well preserved to this day. Also, you will encounter various ancient mansions and similar structures on the way. All of the above alternates with areas of wild nature. Each of them is home to a vast number of plants and animals. As you make your way up the Thousand Islands Channel, you can stop for overnight stays and to see the sights you like. This will take some time but allow you to get the most out of your summer vacation.

Bear Mountain State Park Vacation

A good solution would be to spend your summer vacation in Bear Mountain. This natural park covers an area of ​​more than 21 square kilometers and is located on the banks of the Hudson River. It offers all travelers a variety of landscapes and a vast number of options for active recreation.

Only people who love adventures should spend their summer vacation in Bear Mountain. In this corner of wild nature, you can ride a bike along dozens of proposed routes or go hiking. In the second case, you will have to prepare for the hike in advance since some trails are designed for a multi-day trip. In addition to the above, you can go kayaking and swimming in Bear Mountain. Vacationers have access to many bodies of water of different sizes.

Even though Bear Mountain was initially intended for lovers of active recreation, everyone can spend their vacation in these places. There are several prepared areas for picnics on the park’s territory. Having chosen one of them, you can enjoy the silence, breathe fresh air and chat with friends, acquaintances, and relatives. Even if you spend your summer vacation alone, you will meet like-minded people in Bear Mountain who will help you fill the gap in communication.

New York is a magnet for many travelers and people who want to have a good summer vacation. The center of this state and its surroundings can give everyone unforgettable adventures and incomparable emotions. Having arrived here once, you will immediately understand how enjoyable such a vacation can be and will return to these places next summer.