Let’s first talk about why it’s a good idea to convert your old VHS tapes. VHS tapes can easily get damaged or start to wear out over time. The magnetic tape inside can break or get moldy, which means you might lose the quality of the video or not be able to play the tape at all, especially if your tapes are over 20 years old.

Another reason is that it’s getting harder to find VHS players these days. The last VCR was made in 2016, so if your player breaks, it can be tough and expensive to replace. DVDs and digital copies are easier to watch because you can play them on DVD players, computers, smartphones, or tablets.

Lastly, converting your VHS tapes makes it simpler to share your memories with friends and family. You can give them a DVD, send a digital video file by email, or upload videos to a cloud storage service so they can watch them anytime, anywhere.

Years ago, VHS tapes were popular for recording family moments and favorite shows, but now, finding a working VHS player is rare (times-standard.com). Thankfully, there are ways to save your old footage so you can watch it on modern devices.

Convert VHS Tapes to DVDs and USB: Which Option is Better?

DVDs are good for everyday viewing but can be hard to navigate if you have lots of memories. They can also get lost or damaged over time, unlike USBs, which are tougher and easier to carry around.

If you’ve already put your videos on DVDs, it’s easy to transfer them to a USB. Or, you can use our service to change VHS to USB directly.

This blog looks at the good and bad points of changing VHS tapes to DVD or USB, helping you decide which is best for saving your memories in a digital way.

DVD

Converting VHS to DVD means you can store them neatly in cases, reducing the risk of loss compared to big VHS tapes. DVDs work on external drives, laptops, and DVD players hooked up to TVs, so you can watch them anywhere. They store a lot for a low cost and you can get them in packs.

But DVDs can get scratched or damaged, stopping them from working. They also don’t hold as much as USBs and hard drives, which can be a problem with big video files. Still, DVDs give a nice feeling of having something physical to watch.

USB

USBs are modern and work with almost all devices, including laptops and new USB-C sticks. They’re tiny and easy to carry, making them great for travel, but this also means they’re easy to lose if you don’t back them up. USBs can hold lots of data, but bigger ones can cost more.

Picking between DVDs and USBs for changing VHS tapes to digital comes down to how you live and what you like. USBs are good for quick access, while DVDs give you a nostalgic way to watch your memories. The best choice depends on how you want to save and see your special moments.

Which Option is Best?

When converting VHS tapes, think about what works best for storing and watching them. DVDs and Blu-Ray discs are common but need specific equipment that’s getting harder to find. Many new computers don’t even have disc drives anymore, so you’d need extra stuff to watch DVDs.

Today, it’s smart to convert VHS to a digital file saved on a flash drive or hard drive. This way, you can watch your movies on TVs and computers easily, especially when the files are set up to work on any device. ARS Video makes your videos into High Definition 1080P MP4s, which look great on big screens.

Why DVDs Are Going Away

DVD sales have dropped a lot because of online streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus. These platforms offer better quality and convenience than DVDs, especially for older movies that look better in HD.

With DVDs and DVD players becoming less common, it’s important to pick the right format for your VHS movies. ARS Video offers quick, affordable conversions to DVDs, flash drives, or both. Start by getting an estimate online or contacting us for more info.

Choose the format that fits your needs so you can enjoy your home movies whenever you want, without any hassles.

Is there a company that offers both DVD and USB conversion for VHS tapes?

Yes, iMemories offers both DVD and USB conversion options for VHS tapes. You can choose to have your VHS tapes converted to digital files stored on either DVDs or USB thumb drives. The DVD option starts at $19.99 per disc, while prices for USB thumb drives may vary. This flexibility allows you to select the format that best suits your needs for accessing and sharing your converted memories.

Is iMemories Reputable Service?

iMemories, founded in 2005 in Scottsdale, Arizona, has over 15 years of experience digitizing old VHS tapes, photos, and film reels. They serve more than 1 million customers and accept various formats including VHS, 8mm, and MiniDV tapes, as well as film reels and photos.

They offer DVD, USB, and Blu-Ray copies of digitized media and provide a SAFESHIP KIT for secure shipping. However, their app requires an extra subscription cost of $7.99 per month or $49.99 per year, and additional services like USB copies cost $39.99 each, with DVDs priced at $19.99 apiece.

While iMemories provides comprehensive services, they lack advanced security features and integration with Google services. They do not digitize audio cassettes and their pricing for add-ons like cloud access and app usage is higher compared to some competitors.

When compared to other services such as Legacybox, Capture, and ScanCafe, iMemories stands out for its ability to handle a wide range of video formats but does not support audio cassette digitization.

They are faster than Legacybox and ScanCafe, especially when using their app. However, prices for scanning photos and negatives are slightly higher, and they do not integrate with Google Photos or Drive. Their satisfaction guarantee also may not be as clear as some other companies.

Lost Coast Communications and Jpost.com have both selected iMemories as their top choice for converting VHS tapes to digital format.

In conclusion, when deciding whether to convert VHS tapes to digital formats like USB or DVD, both options have their benefits. USBs are easy to carry around and work with most modern devices, which makes sharing and storing memories convenient.

DVDs are sturdy and can be played on DVD players, providing a physical backup for long-term preservation. Your choice between USB and DVD depends on whether you prioritize portability and modern compatibility or durability and traditional playback options.