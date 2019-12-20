Village of Ossining Receives $3.69 Million in State Grants

The Village of Ossining received $3.69 million in grants from New York State to help revitalize their downtown; create an innovative parking and transportation plan throughout the downtown and waterfront; make upgrades to their water treatment plant; and support environmental sustainability efforts.

Ossining was awarded the funds through the New York State Water Infrastructure Act (WIIA) and New York’s Regional Council Competition, where the Village was among 105 projects funded throughout the Mid-Hudson region. In making the announcement this week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo lauded the ground-up, strategic approach of local leaders and stakeholders throughout the State.

The grant awards are as follows:

200 Main Street Stabilization — $467,300

Environmental remediation and stabilization of the historic Ossining Bank for Savings building will herald a new day for this flagship building at the gateway to downtown.

Indian Brook Water Treatment Plant — $160,000

The Village will install green roofs and bioretention basins at the Indian Brook Water Treatment Plant which will help remove contaminants and sediments from stormwater.

Parking Feasibility and Planning Study — $60,000

The Village will complete a comprehensive Mobility and Parking Management Study and create a Parking Action Plan that will originate an environmentally sustainable local transportation network and provide innovative, data-based solutions for parking that are designed to support economic development and improve connections between the waterfront and downtown.

Water Treatment Plan — $3 million

Through the WIIA, Ossining earned funds that will help improve infrastructure at the Indian Brook Treatment Plant.

“These grants will benefit taxpayers in the short term, and impact the local economy and public infrastructure for generations to come,” said Mayor Victoria Gearity. “Being selected for these awards is a testament to the diligence and vision of the whole Village team. We are excited to get these important projects underway!”