‘Tis the Season for Merrymaking with Historic Hudson Valley

Dickens’s ‘Christmas Carol,’ Holiday Boutique Offer Festive Fun



Visitors can get into the spirit of the holiday season with dramatic performances of Dickens’s ‘Christmas Carol’ at the historic Old Dutch Church in Sleepy Hollow on select weekends in December. Performances take place on Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 7-8 and 14-15, at 3:30, 4:45, and 6pm.

After a celebrated fall season performing Irving’s ‘Legend,’ master storyteller Jonathan Kruk, along with musical accompaniment, returns to bring new life to the classic Charles Dickens story of Ebenezer Scrooge, the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, and Tiny Tim in this Historic Hudson Valley production.

At the Holiday Boutique at the Philipsburg Manor Museum Shop, open Thursdays-Sundays through December 22, holiday shoppers can browse local wares and support Historic Hudson Valley’s educational programs while checking off their entire gift list. Stocked with Hudson Valley-inspired and holiday-themed merchandise—including artisan foods, books about the region, winter solstice-scented candles, handcrafted jewelry, and regional artists’ work—the shelves are full of unique items for everyone that can’t be found elsewhere.

Special events throughout the month add to the festive fun. On December 7, visitors can warm up with hot chocolate and s’mores from Hudson Valley Marshmallow Company. Stop by on December 14 as acclaimed local artist Drew Macko signs prints of his most popular works. And on December 21, little bookworms will delight in hearing with Westchester-based picture book author Elle L. Stone reading from her popular Wickity Stitch series.

Details: Dickens’s ‘Christmas Carol’

Performances take place at the Old Dutch Church in Sleepy Hollow on Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 7-8 and 14-15 at 3:30, 4:45, and 6pm.

Capacity is very limited for Dickens’s ‘Christmas Carol’ and tickets should be purchased in advance at www.hudsonvalley.org or by calling 914-366-6900. Ticket prices are $25 for adults and $20 for children under 18. Historic Hudson Valley recommends the event for ages 10 and up. Members of Historic Hudson Valley receive a $5 per ticket discount.

Details: The Holiday Boutique at Philipsburg Manor

The shop is at the Philipsburg Manor Visitor Center, 381 N. Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, and is open Thursdays – Saturdays from 10am – 5pm and Sundays from noon – 5pm through Dec. 22. The shop is closed on Thanksgiving. The special events schedule is as follows: