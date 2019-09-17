Tarrytown Police to Host Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, October 2

Program offers opportunity to meet local officers, discuss community issues

On Wednesday October 2, 2019, Officers from the Tarrytown Police Department and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee.

All community members are invited to attend the event. The event begins at 09:00 AM on October 2, 2019 at the McDonald’s Restaurant located at 140 Wildey St, Tarrytown, NY 10591.

For more information, please contact Sgt Christopher Cole at (914) 909-1159 or (914) 631-5544, or email him at ccole@tarrytowngov.com.

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Tarrytown’s neighborhoods.

The majority of contacts that law enforcement typically has with the public occur during emergencies, or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most conducive times for building relationships with members of the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. The goal of Coffee with a Cop is to break down those barriers and allow for a relaxed, positive, one-on-one interaction. “We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our Officers,” said Chief Barbelet. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, and the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the county, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve. The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.