Social Justice Activist to Deliver Keynote Address at Westchester Children’s Association Advocacy Breakfast

Westchester Children’s Association (WCA) will hold their annual Advocacy Breakfast titled, “Building Solutions at the Intersection of Racism, Poverty & Homelessness,” to shift the thinking on what defines homelessness and how to better support those experiencing it building on their recently-released report, “Making the Invisible, Visible: Westchester’s Hidden Homeless Children and Youth.

To that end, WCA has invited Marc Dones to deliver the annual Kathryn W. Davis Child Advocacy Lecture on October 29th at the Doubletree Hilton Tarrytown Dones is a policy strategist, social justice activist, and the executive director of National Innovation Service: a nonprofit organization specializing in making equity work actionable and holding partners accountable to bold outcomes. National Innovation Services focuses on homelessness and housing, racial equity, and LGBTQ+ rights, among other issues and helps to transform local, state, and federal government systems to be more equitable. Recently, NIS was charged with designing a new regional authority to oversee the homelessness response in Seattle and the greater King County, WA.

Marc (Pronouns: They / Them /Theirs) is a faculty member at the School of Visual Arts (SVA) in New York and leverages their experience as a keynote and panelist. They have delivered dynamic speeches at The White House, New York University, Harvard University, and at conferences around the country. Marc holds a BA from NYU in Psychiatric Anthropology and is a highly-qualified, equity trainer who is currently based in the Greater New York City area.

Westchester Children’s Association is a multi-issue, child advocacy nonprofit whose mission is to see that every child aged 0 to 25 is healthy, safe and prepared for life’s challenges. WCA has worked for over 105 years to draw the dotted – and sometimes straight – lines between social factors and the opportunities needed to improve the systems that support children and youth.

The Westchester Children’s Association 2019 Advocacy Breakfast will be held on Tuesday, October 29, from 8:00 – 10:00 am at the Doubletree Hilton, 455 S. Broadway in Tarrytown.

To register or for more information, visit www.bit.ly/advocacybreakfast or call 914-946-7676.