Sleepy Hollow Football Club Has Successful Spring 2019 Season

As the spring 2019 soccer season draws to a close, Sleepy Hollow Football Club (SHFC) is pleased to announce that six of its 21 teams have won championships within their divisions in the Westchester Youth Soccer League (WYSL).

The boys Shadow, who are born in 2010 or later, won Division 5 this spring after winning Division 6 last fall. They are coached by Gary Fairley, Dipo Ashiru, and Aaron Luchetti. This is the boys first year playing together and they have showed much dedication and promise.

The Red Lions, who are boys born in 2009 or later, won Division 3 after winning Division 4 in the fall. Moving up steadily in the Under 10 age group, the Red Lions are coached by Brad Scheller.

The 2008 boys River Sharks, coached by Ed Greenberg, Michael Glynn, and Gerardo Soto, won Division 4. They are showing momentum and progress, as they won Division 6 last spring.

Coaches Howard Allen, Mary Slattery, and Pat Grimes won their third division championship, winning Division 5 with the U12 Dutchmen, who are born in 2007 or later.

The girls Blaze have won their second Division 1 Championship and 6th overall Division Championship. This powerful team of girls, born in 2007 or later are coached by John Sutherland and Annette O’Hanlon.

The JV Los Gauchos, coached Luis Lewis, William Julian, and Jose Monteforte won the Division 2 championship. This group of boys, born in 2003 or later, have been playing together at a high level of competition for several years.

All winners in Division 3 or higher get added to the “High Division Winners” Plaque and Division 1/county champions get added to the SHFC Cup. Both are on display at Main Street Sweets in Tarrytown.

“It’s been a great spring season for the more than 300 student soccer players and the families who support them. We are grateful to the more than 40 volunteer coaches and team managers for working year round to ensure the SHFC experience is meaningful to the players,” said SHFC President Matt Evans.

“We are thankful to the schools of the Tarrytowns, Pocantico Hills, and Hackley; as well as the villages of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow for the access of great fields,” added Evans.

SHFC was formed in 2014 as part of AYSO Tarrytown as a way to provide higher competition for our area children. It is a part of the WYSL, the largest regional soccer organization with 17,000 players and more than 650 teams, which offers high levels of competition for our youth. SHFC fields boys and girls teams, grouped by birth year, through open tryouts.

SHFC has grown from 11 teams in 2014 to 21 teams in 2019, with more than 300 youth engaged in competitive club soccer.