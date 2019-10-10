RJ Eats: Goosefeather 

Nestled on the pristine grounds of The Tarrytown House Estate, the newly opened Goosefeather is a must! Set in the hotel’s recently renovated Kings Mansion, with Restaurateur and celebrity chef Dale Talde at the helm and mixologist and general manager Carlos Baz creating the cocktails, the modern Chinese eatery certainly set high expectations.

Our evening started at the welcoming bar at the front of the mansion. We were greeted by Arianne from behind the bar who familiarized us with the cocktail menu featuring a unique Hong Kong twist some of the classics. With a combination of bar and banquet seating, huge fireplace, sparkling glasses filled with craft cocktails and a tasty selection of bar bites, the bar made for a delightful start to our evening but could also be a fun, stand-alone destination.

After finishing up our drinks, we moved into the equally cozy and welcoming dining room. Large French doors opened to the patio and manicured grounds beyond and enabled us to enjoy the warm fall evening breezes. We settled in and were introduced to the menu by our enthusiastic and knowledgeable waiter who described the theme of the menu as a combination of Hong Kong Street food and Cantonese Banquet Style dishes with an emphasis on local seasonal ingrediencies. The menu featured a selection of vegetable dishes, Dim Sum, Chinese Barbecue, large plates, and noodles and rice all designed to be shared. Our waiter highlighted several of the specialties, and with so many delicious–sounding dishes, we found it hard to narrow down our selection and instead ordered one or two items from each category.

Our meal started with Pork & Black Truffle Wontons and Tuna and Avocado Spring Rolls. Both dishes were beautifully presented and fresh, bright and delicious, leaving us wanting just one more bite.

With our appetizers cleared and table reset, we sat back and enjoyed our wine, the beautiful surroundings, and some friendly conversation with the neighboring tables.

Our entrée selections arrived and we marveled at the artful presentation of each dish. We had selected the Cantonese Roast Duck as the centerpiece of our meal accompanied by Crab Rice and Imperial Style Chinese Broccoli with Shitake Mushrooms. The crispy–skinned duck arrived on a huge platter adorned with Hoisin sauce, fragrant herbs, cognac prunes, and pristine lettuce leaves with which to create the perfect wrap. Not only was this a delicious dish, but it was also incredibly fun to eat! Our rice was piled high with crab and served with jalapeno aioli and spotted with salty pops of colorful tobiko.

Our meal at Goosefeather was spectacular from start to finish. The bar, dining rooms, and patio are comfortable and welcoming as well as visually appealing. The modern twists and ‘goose’ themed details are fun and whimsical and create the perfect setting for a romantic evening out, or the background for a business meeting or meal with friends. Their lively twist on modern Chinese dishes with seasonal fresh lite flavors made for a fun and tasty meal, and we are already planning a return trip…tomorrow.

Goosefeather

49 E Sunnyside Ln

Tarrytown, NY 10591

914-829-5454

Sunday to Thursday

5pm-10pm

Friday & Saturday

5:30-10:30pm