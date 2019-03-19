Gullotta House Approved by USA Today Network to Compete in Community Thrives Grant

Gullotta House of Ossining has been approved by USA Today Network to compete in A Community Thrives Grant for up to $100,000. Community Thrives Grant is a friendly fundraising campaign launched by USA Today where organizations dedicated to community building compete to raise the most money, with the top teams winning grand prize cash donations.

You can make a Tax deductible donation by going HERE. The Community Thrives Grant runs from March 18- April 12th

Gullotta House’s goals include:

Feed & provide gift cards to at least 70 seniors, veterans, homeless & other residents in need in the Ossining, NY area once a month

In November, to provide 600 residents with a 5 course meal with gift cards and transportation to their 4th annual National award-winning Turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner.

Provide 300 thanksgiving turkeys to Ossining High School for a food-drive campaign for local non profits.

Purchase a bus to help Ossining residents and families get to their events and functions for free.

As a bonus, USA Today will give away four $25,000 grants to campaigns that raise the most money through A Community Thrives on CrowdRise in 2019.