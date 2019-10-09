Original Flamenco Performance Coming to Bethany

Featuring a cast of fierce and female flamenco dancers and musicians, “Nosotras Somos…” is an original Flamenco production created by artistic director Rebeca Tomas. The show pays tribute to female empowerment and showcases choreographies that range from traditional flamenco to original compositions set to voice recordings, spoken word, and a mixture of rhythms and sounds. The project is supported, in large part, by Arts Westchester’s Arts Alive grant.

Staged by A Palo Seco, a New York–based flamenco company that aims to expose people to an innovative way of looking at flamenco by combining traditional techniques with a modern, metropolitan flare. The company debuted its first production in May 2010 at Theatre 80 St. Marks in New York City. The production was described as “a feast for the eyes and the ears” (Lindsay Miller, Theatre On-Line). Jack Anderson, for the New York Theatre Wire, wrote, “Tomas is seeking to develop Flamenco in new ways.”

In addition to yearly engagements in New York City, the company has appeared throughout the U.S. at venues such as the Chicago Flamenco Festival, Eastman School of Music’s World Music Series, Jacob’s Pillow, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund Pocantico Center, SummerStage, and the New Victory Theater.

“A Palo Seco” is a phrase that refers to a bare-bones style of flamenco music, often consisting of singing or percussion alone. This stripped-down aesthetic has become a central theme in Tomas’ choreography, characterizing her biggest departures from tradition, while also rooting her work in the emotional rawness that lies at the heart of the art of Flamenco. In support of her work with A Palo Seco, Tomas has received support from Arts Westchester, the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, the Jerome Foundation, the Connecticut Office of the Arts, and she received a Choreography Fellowship by the New York Foundation for the Arts in both 2013 and 2019.

For more information about the Flamenco Company and their performances, visit www.apalosecoflamenco.com.

“Nosotras Somos…” Flamenco Production

Bethany Arts Community

40 Somerstown Road, Ossining

November 1 – 7:30pm – 9:00pm

$15 in advance/$20 at the door