New Theatre Company’s Inaugural Performance to Benefit Local Charity

River’s Edge Theatre Company, a new professional theatre company in the Rivertowns, is producing a series of staged readings and donating proceeds from ticket sales to charitable organizations. The company’s mission is to reflect the human experience, spark conversation, and inspire social change. Their inaugural performance will take place on October 12th, 7:30pm at Irvington Theater with a reading of Circle Mirror Transformation by Annie Baker. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Hastings on Hudson based organization Family-to-Family, a grassroots nonprofit 501(c)(3) hunger and poverty relief organization dedicated to providing food, personal hygiene products and other basic life essentials to American families struggling with the challenges of poverty.

Jessica Irons, who is also the artistic director of Theatre O in Ossining, will direct the staged reading. The cast includes local Rivertown actors Aya Abdallah, Molly Harrington Canu, Meghan Covington, David Covington, Don Creedon, and Meredith Siegel.

Pulitzer Prize nominated playwright Annie Baker sheds light on the human condition through this funny, yet heart wrenching play. Dramatists Play Service Inc describes the plot as such, “When four lost New Englanders who enroll in a six-week-long community-center drama class begin to experiment with harmless games, hearts are quietly torn apart, and tiny wars of epic proportions are waged and won. A beautifully crafted diorama, a petri dish in which we see, with hilarious detail and clarity, the antic sadness of a motley quintet.” Meghan Covington, Co-Founder of River’s Edge Theatre Co. says, “The play Circle Mirror Transformation demonstrates the importance of theatre in any community. It’s the perfect example of how theatre can connect us to one another (and ourselves) on a more profound level. We thought it would be an excellent play to kick off our first staged reading series.”

Circle Mirror Transformation

by Annie Baker

A Staged Reading and Opening Reception

Directed by Jessica Irons

Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at 7:30pm

Irvington Theater, 85 Main Street, Irvington, NY 10533

$20 per ticket, General Admission

www.riversedgetheatre.com