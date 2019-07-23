Nationally Renowned Production ‘Sleepy Hollow Experience’ Coming to Washington Irving’s Sunnyside

Immersive performance is a new signature Halloween event in Sleepy Hollow

Historic Hudson Valley and Brian Clowdus Experiences announced today a new signature Halloween event, "The Sleepy Hollow Experience," coming to Washington Irving's Sunnyside in October 2019.

After critically-acclaimed, sold-out performances around the country, this outdoor immersive theater event will now be seen for the first time in the tri-state area, staged at the estate of the author, Washington Irving, just in time for the bicentennial of his publication of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

“Historic Hudson Valley is thrilled to add to its Halloween-themed event roster, already the largest in the area, and to celebrate the legacy of Washington Irving with our partner Brian Clowdus Experiences,” said Rob Schweitzer, Vice President of Communications & Commerce for Historic Hudson Valley. “‘The Sleepy Hollow Experience’ is an interactive theatrical adventure and an innovative, fresh take on America’s most famous ghost story. We are excited for audiences to experience Brian’s remarkable vision at Washington Irving’s Sunnyside this fall.”

The production features live, professional musicians and singers, who will perform the scenes in various locations around the estate and engage with audience members. Theater-goers will be guided by storytellers from scene to scene, meeting Ichabod Crane and Katrina Van Tassel, imbibing in drinks and snacks during the famous party scene at the Van Tassel’s, and, in a thrilling climax, encountering the Headless Horseman himself.

“The Headless Horseman has gone all across the country, but having him ride on the estate of the man who created him is unreal,” said Creator and Producer Brian Clowdus. “‘The Sleepy Hollow Experience’ has been produced in four different regions, each with their own unique flavor, but having it come to life in Tarrytown and on the steps of Washington Irving’s home is an actual dream come true. The past seven years have been leading to this moment and I can’t wait to produce the most spectacular and immersive ‘Sleepy Hollow Experience’ to date.” Details: The Sleepy Hollow Experience

Run dates are October 4-6, 11-13, 18-20, 25-27, 31; Nov 1-3.Performances times are at 6:30pm and 8:30pm. On November 3, performance times are at 5:30pm and 7:30pm. Online tickets start at $45 for adults and $25 for children. Historic Hudson Valley members receive a 10% per ticket discount.

The experience is recommended for all ages.

Tickets are available online at www.hudsonvalley.org or by calling 914-366-6900 ($2 per ticket surcharge for phone orders and for tickets purchased onsite, if available).

Beverages, including a signature cocktail, and snacks will be available to purchase and there is also a gift shop stocked with Sleepy Hollow and Halloween-themed merchandise.