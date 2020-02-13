Kids’ Club of Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow Donates $1 Million for Children

March 12 will be proclaimed “Kids’ Club Day” by the Villages of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow

A special celebration will take place on March 12 at 4 pm at the Warner Library in Tarrytown to acknowledge the impact of local non-profit Kids’ Club of Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow, Inc. With their funding support of the After School program at RSHM LIFE Center in Sleepy Hollow, Kids’ Club will surpass $1 million in donations to community programs for underserved children and their families since 2009.

Expected attendees at the event include public officials such as Tarrytown Mayor Drew Fixell, Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray, trustees from the Villages of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, and Village Administrators Rich Slingerland and Anthony Giaccio. Local dignitaries invited include Christopher Borsari (Superintendent of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns) and Mimi Godwin (President of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns). Also invited are New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, County Executive George Latimer, State Senator Peter Harckham, and Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti.

The RSHM LIFE Center was one of Kids’ Club’s first grant recipients, and has continued to benefit from Kids’ Club’s financial support of their summer camp, after school and early childhood Parents & Tots programs, among others. In addition to supporting academic programs for all ages, KIds’ Club also has helped fund a variety of enrichment opportunities, such as the Tarrytown Music Hall and Rivertown Dance Academy, as well as programs that address the basic needs of the community, including the Community Food Pantry.

The Teacher’s Association of the Tarrytowns acknowledged Kids’ Club impact on the children of the villages, saying “We remain deeply impressed and appreciative of everything you set out to do and ultimately achieve. We are also impressed by the extent to which the Kids’ Club impact extends to everything – – your organization’s presence in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow is virtually ubiquitous, and your ability to ensure that every dollar raised goes directly back to the community speaks volumes about your charity’s fiscal management.”

Thanks to many loyal donors, volunteers and friends, this grassroots organization continues to respond to the needs of the local community, closing the gap in services by funding over 20 different life changing programs that help over 1500 children each year. Kids’ Club Board members cover all administrative costs so that 100% of all funds raised go towards vital programs that help children from birth through high school and beyond.

For more information: www.kidsclubtarrytown.org or kidsclubttsh@gmail.com

Piper Mackey “Shares Her Wish” for her 9th Birthday with friends who made a charitable donation to Kids’ Club of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow.