Sleepy Hollow

Grand Marshal of Sleepy Hollow St Patrick’s Parade Named  

January 12, 2020
Sleepy Hollow Saint Patrick’s Grand Marshal, Brian Hugh Duffy

Yorktown’s Brian Hugh Duffy has been named Grand Marshal of the 24th Annual St Patrick’s Parade, to take place on Sunday March 15. Leading the parade with Brian will be his Aides, Michael J. Coffey, Tarrytown, Sue Donnelly, Ossining, R.J. Harmon, Hastings-on-Hudson, Jack McArdle, Ardsley, Noreen Regan Leggiero, Dobbs Ferry, Ed Rush, Elmsford, Eric Seman, Irvington, and Sister Mary Anne, Sleepy Hollow.    

This year’s parade will be dedicated to United for the Troops. The installation of the Grand Marshal and the Aides will be at the Westchester Manor, 140 Saw Mill River Road, Hastings-on-Hudson, on Friday, March 6 at 7:00PM.   

Parade day will begin with a 10:00AM mass at Transfiguration Church, 268 South Broadway in Tarrytown. The parade will start at 1:30PM on Main Street in Tarrytown. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Scholar Athlete of the Month: Julia Iorio 

An Opportunity to Release the Creative You

Local Artist Donates Proceeds to Make-A-Wish Foundation 

Play, Imagination, and Rocket Science: Creativity in Early Childhood 