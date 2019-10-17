Got Video? Participate in Tarrytown “SecureCam” Program

Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet announced the launch of the “SecureCam” Program today which encourages both private residents and commercial businesses to register their security cameras with the Tarrytown Police Department. “Several members of the community have already come forward with video evidence to aid in criminal investigations” said Chief Barbelet. “Video from home security systems have become so sophisticated that they can aid with investigations ranging from package thieves to major felonies to roadway incidents.”

This program will provide Tarrytown Police with a list of homes and/or businesses with video capabilities to be immediately canvassed in the event of a crime, vehicular accident, or other serious incident in proximity to the registered home. Participation in the program is voluntary and free, but by registering for the program, detectives can expedite their investigations. The bottom line is this: time is of the essence, and knowing where to go to gather information can only help with police response.

Should you choose to register, the Tarrytown Police Department will only contact you if there is an incident in the vicinity of your security camera(s).

To sign-up for the program please visit https://www.tarrytowngov.com/tarrytown-police-department/programs-services/webforms/secure-camera-registrationwww.tarrytowngov.com/tarrytown-police-department/programs-services/webforms/secure-camera-registration. Additional questions regarding program participation can be directed to the Detective Division at 914-631-1514.