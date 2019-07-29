“Eat, Play, Love” Fundraiser Raises $10,955 for Domestic Violence Shelter, My Sisters’ Place

Mother Nature cooperated with a welcome respite from the recent heat wave to help provide an incredible night for the 3rd Annual Eat, Play, Love tennis fundraiser on Saturday, July 27th at Club Fit Briarcliﬀ. Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous matching donor, the tennis enthusiasts raised $10,955 for My Sisters’ Place.

Organized by Club Fit member Lisa Olney of Yorktown, who is also board member of My Sisters’ Place, the event drew tennis players and supporters for a relaxing night of fun, tennis and an array of raﬄe prizes. Food was generously donated by the Olney Family. Chilmark Wines & Liquors and Captain Lawrence Brewing Company provided the wine, Prosecco and beer adding to the evening’s festivities.

According to Olney, partnering with Club Fit Briarcliﬀ was crucial to making Eat, Play, Love a success again this year. “Club Fit has always been a leader in supporting philanthropic initiatives in the community and goes out of its way to support its members and the organizations they support,” says Olney. “It’s like a big family at Club Fit, with a built-in support network.” Club Fit friends along with the tennis department helped to make this year’s event another successful fundraiser for My Sisters’ Place.

Since 1976, My Sisters’ Place has worked to end violence in intimate relationships and combat the eﬀects of domestic violence and human traﬃcking on women, men, and children throughout Westchester County. My Sisters’ Place’s mission is to engage each member of society in their work to end domestic violence and human traﬃcking, so that all relationships can embrace the principles of respect, equality and peacefulness.