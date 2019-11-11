Community Food Drive – To Support the Food Pantry of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow

Collection boxes are located in Tarrytown Village Hall at 1 Depot Plaza, the Library and the Recreation Offices at 238 West Main St. The collection will have the pickup in early December, 2019, for the December holidays. This will be done so the food can be delivered to the Food Pantry to sort and distribute by the Holidays to the families they serve.

The best non-perishable foods to donate

canned beans dry beans cooking oil peanut butter, or other nut butters oatmeal canned fruit in juice, not in light or heavy syrup canned vegetables, with no or low-sodium low-sodium soups canned tuna in water canned chicken brown rice quinoa nuts, unsalted seeds, unsalted shelf stable milk and milk substitutes whole grain pasta low-sodium pasta sauce canned stews unsweetened apple sauce whole grain, low-sugar cold cereals olive or canola oil canned tomatoes dried fruits, no sugar added honey broth – chicken, beef and vegetable broths and stock.

Non-food items that are welcomed include: