Community Food Drive – To Support the Food Pantry of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow

November 11, 2019

Collection boxes are located in Tarrytown Village Hall at 1 Depot Plaza, the Library and the Recreation Offices at 238 West Main St. The collection will have the pickup in early December, 2019, for the December holidays. This will be done so the food can be delivered to the Food Pantry to sort and distribute by the Holidays to the families they serve.

The best non-perishable foods to donate

  1. canned beans
  2. dry beans
  3. cooking oil
  4. peanut butter, or other nut butters
  5. oatmeal
  6. canned fruit in juice, not in light or heavy syrup
  7. canned vegetables, with no or low-sodium
  8. low-sodium soups
  9. canned tuna in water
  10. canned chicken
  11. brown rice
  12. quinoa
  13. nuts, unsalted
  14. seeds, unsalted
  15. shelf stable milk and milk substitutes
  16. whole grain pasta
  17. low-sodium pasta sauce
  18. canned stews
  19. unsweetened apple sauce
  20. whole grain, low-sugar cold cereals
  21. olive or canola oil
  22. canned tomatoes
  23. dried fruits, no sugar added
  24. honey
  25. broth – chicken, beef and vegetable broths and stock.

Non-food items that are welcomed include:

  1. Toilet paper
  2. Diapers
  3. Feminine products

 

