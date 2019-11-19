Carlucci & Galef Host Senior Fair to Help Connect Residents with Critical Services

Senator David Carlucci (D-Westchester/Rockland) and Assemblywoman Sandy Galef (D-Ossining) held their annual Senior Fair today at the Joseph G. Caputo Community Center in Ossining. More than 100 seniors attended the event. Senator Carlucci and fellow elected officials offered opening remarks and emphasized the need to connect seniors with critical services.

“Every day we are hearing of seniors being scammed and struggling with affordable health care, housing, or utility bills,” said Senator Carlucci. “The Senior Fair is meant to connect older adults with organizations who can assist with their most pressing needs. Whether its questions about utility bills, health care, or scam prevention, we have experts who will help our seniors. I thank Assemblywoman Galef for her continued partnership and all our elected officials who aim to make our communities a better place to live for our seniors.”

“The Senior Fair is a great opportunity for seniors and friends of seniors to learn about different agencies and programs we have in the county,” said Assemblywoman Galef. “It also serves to improve the quality of life for our seniors. I thank Senator Carlucci for his partnership and work hosting this annual event.”

“The Town of Ossining is grateful to Senator Carlucci and Assemblywoman Galef for annually bringing their Senior Fair right to them here at the Community Center, which also serves as the center of our Senior Nutrition Program in Ossining,” said Town of Ossining Supervisor Dana Levenberg. “The resources and information made available are so valuable to help protect our seniors and also let them know about the richness of these offerings here in Westchester County. We hope they can get all their questions answered at this one stop shop and learn about new opportunities as well.”

“Our Seniors are truly the lifeblood of our communities,” said Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. “They are givers and have given for a long time. The goal of the District Attorney’s Office is to make sure our senior generation knows we are here to make Westchester a safer and more secure place for them to continue to live; and make sure they do not fall victim to those who would take advantage of them. Our Special Prosecutions Elder Abuse Unit handles prosecutions of crimes committed against seniors, including physical abuse and financial exploitation. It also participates in training police officers, advocates and seniors to recognize and prevent abuse as well. We commend Sen. Carlucci and Assemblymember Galef for focusing on these important residents and allowing us to be a part of this.”

Also at today’s Senior Fair were Jeanne Pici, Westchester County’s Department of Senior Programs and Services’ Director of Operations, Ossining Village Mayor Victoria Gearity, Briarcliff Village Mayor Steve Vescio, and representatives from Congresswoman Nita Lowey’s office and Westchester County Legislator Catherine Borgia’s office were also in attendance.

The Senior Fair was free and open to the public. The event featured more than 20 vendors, offering seniors information on a wide range of recreational, health, legal, housing, and financial services.

For residents who were not able to make it to the Senior Fair and have questions about services, they should reach out to Senator Carlucci’s office at (845) 623-3627.