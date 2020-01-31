Axial Theatre Hearts Valentines Day with Festival of One-Acts

Local actors, writers and directors are featured in Axial Theatre‘s sixth annual Twisted Valentines festival, a seasonal tribute to love, lovers and those determined to fling their own arrows at Cupid, that runs Fridays through Sundays, Feb. 7 – 16, 2020, with a special Thursday performance Feb. 13 in Pleasantville.

The eight original one-acts include two directed by Ossining’s Nathan Flower, one written by Briarcliff Manor playwright Evelyn Mertens, and one with Ossining actor Marilyn Collazo. The festival is a mix of comedies and dramas that probe the depths of joy, despair, and everything above, below and in-between that love and lust are prone to evoke.

The plays are…

Love Contained by Lisa Kimball (Montgomery)

Directed by Rachel Jones (Brookfield, Conn.).

With Marilyn Collazo (Ossining), Jeff Callan (Montrose), Gail Greenstein (Katonah).

In order to make a waitress notice him, a young man enters his inner world where he’s capable of so much more than just filling water and removing dirty dishes.

Calculating by Stephen Baluzy (Brookfield, Conn.).

Directed by Rachel Jones (Brookfield, Conn.)

With Anthony Barresi, Jr. (Peekskill), Michael E. Boyle, Jr. (Somers), Marilyn Collazo (Ossining).

The perfect Valentine’s gift? Don’t count on it.

Okay Valentine by Linda Bidwell Delaney (Yorktown Heights).

Directed by Catherine Banks (Peekskill).

With David Hurd, Emily Aronoff & Brandon Rumaker (Harlem)

Different generations try to find common ground on Valentine’s day.

No Lovers for Helen by Niki Hatzidis (New York City).

Directed by Tom Wallace.

With Sandy Oppedisano Rooney (Dobbs Ferry), Catherine Banks (Peekskill), David Michael Kirby (Newark, N.J.).

Will Dee’s matchmaking save her sister Helen from loneliness on Valentine’s Day?

Luella & Josh by Mandy Murphy (New York City).

Directed by David Adam Gill (New York City).

With Mandy Murphy, Andrew Griffin (New York City), David Michael Kirby.

A good date is hard to find.

Riunité On Ice, That’s Nice! by Patrick Lennon (Putnam Valley).

Directed by Virginia Reynolds (Patterson).

With Lori Franzese (Carmel), Shawn Brown (Danbury, Conn.), David Michael Kirby.

What makes two people special who think they’re anything but? Perhaps a chance meeting on a special night.

Clear Dark Night by Susan Egginton.

Directed by Nathan Flower (Ossining).

With Roberta Robinson, Dan Slavin, Henry Winship.

Sometimes, it is just written in the stars.

More by Evelyn Mertens (Briarcliff Manor).

Directed by Nathan Flower (Ossining).

With Henry Winship & Missy Flower.

When “more” is never “enough,” are two people bound to keep running forever?

Performances of Axial Theatre’s Twisted Valentines are Friday, Feb. 7 and 14 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; *Saturday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 9 and 16 at 4 p.m. on the campus of St. John’s Episcopal Church, 8 Sunnyside Ave., Pleasantville, New York 10570.

*A special Valentine’s Dance will follow the Saturday, Feb. 15 performance.

Tickets are $25.00 general admission, $20.00 seniors and students, and can be purchased online at Brown Paper Tickets (https://www. brownpapertickets.com/event/ 4492393).

For more information: (914) 286-7680; www.axialtheatre.org.

ABOUT AXIAL THEATRE

Founded in 1999, Axial Theatre is a professional theater company that presents contemporary theatrical hits, timeless stage classics, and original works, in mainstage spring and fall productions, plus a series of book-in-hand staged readings, and a bi-monthly Sunday Writers Series for play development. Axial’s affiliated Howard Meyer Acting Program offers acting classes for tweens through adults, as well as workshops for voice, movement, auditions and improvisation. Playwriting classes are also offered.