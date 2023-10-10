SUNY Westchester Community College Appoints New Chief of Staff and Vice President of Strategic Operations

After an extensive search process, SUNY Westchester Community College has named Ben Naylor as its new Chief of Staff and Vice President of Strategic Operations. In this role, Naylor will work closely on strategic planning, decision-making, and the execution of advancing the President’s leadership agenda including continuing progress on increasing enrollment and graduation rates, establishing agile processes that improve operations, and expanding SUNY WCC’s role as an innovative exemplar for community colleges across the nation.

Naylor has served at Rockland Community College for the past nine years, including six as the Chief of Staff to two RCC presidents. He brings to SUNY WCC experience in working collaboratively with a diverse college community and in supervising the Offices of Institutional Research and Information Technology Services as well as providing strategic leadership in the Office of the President.

More recently, Naylor served as the Executive Director of Government Relations and Institutional Planning at RCC, managing the college’s relationships with federal, state, and local officials, raising funds through federal and state grant opportunities, and coordinating the strategic planning work of the college. Last year, he was the project lead on a $3 million congressional earmark request for construction of a Nursing Simulation Laboratory, matching the largest grant in the institution’s history.

Prior to his time at RCC, Naylor served as a Department Administrator at the NYU Wireless 5G Research Center, a Research Analyst at the Global Strategy Group, and a Research Analyst at The Cook Political Report.

“After an exhaustive search, SUNY WCC found its new Chief of Staff and VP of Strategic Operations right next door at Rockland Community College,” said Dr. Miles. “Mr. Naylor’s familiarity with SUNY, with our region, and with the needs of our diverse student body will help him get up to speed quickly. We are excited and fortunate to have him bring his skills and experience to our college, and look forward to his contributions in our continuous efforts in increasing student success.”

“Westchester Community College is a jewel in the SUNY system and I am tremendously excited to contribute to the growth, development, and success of this outstanding institution,” said Naylor. “I am looking forward to joining Dr. Miles’ team and working collaboratively with the dedicated senior administration to ensure that WCC is properly positioned to support every student in their drive to better their lives through higher education.”

Naylor received his B.A. in Government at Georgetown University, followed by his Masters of Professional Studies in Political Research Methods at George Washington University.