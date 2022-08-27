SUNY Westchester Art Gallery to Exhibit The Sculpture of Ronald Bladen



SUNY Westchester Community College announced it will present Angle/Edge/Plane, The Sculpture of Ronald Bladen at its art gallery beginning September 8, 2022, with a public opening on September 8 from 4-6 pm. The exhibit, which runs through November 30, 2022, is open to the public.

Ronald Bladen (1918-1988) was an American painter and sculptor renowned for his large-scale sculptures. On exhibit are scale models of Bladen’s larger work, accompanied by hand-drafted engineering drawings. His artistic stance was influenced by European Constructivism, American Hard-Edge Painting, and sculptors such as Isamu Noguchi and David Smith. Bladen in turn had stimulating effect on a circle of younger artists including Carl Andre, Donald Judd, Sol LeWitt and others, who repeatedly referred to him as one of the ‘father figures’ of Minimal Art.

“It is an honor to host an exhibit by such a world-renowned artist,” said Joseph Morris, Director of SUNY WCC’s Art Gallery. “The fact that he has been so influential on many of today’s younger artists is particularly resonant for a college’s gallery.”

For more information visit Art Opening: Angle / Edge / Plane, The Sculpture of Ronald Bladen – Westchester Community College (sunywcc.edu).