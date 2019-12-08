Students Honored for Outstanding Academic Achievements in Kumon Math and Reading Program

Students enrolled at the Kumon Math and Reading Center of Tarrytown are proving that hard work and daily practice pays off. As a result of attending weekly sessions, several students made significant academic improvements and are studying well-above their school grade level.

An award ceremony held in November honored the academic successes of local students. Kumon actively develops critical thinking skills as children progress independently through a carefully crafted math and reading curriculum. This year, the highest achievers were seventh grader Marko Brijeski and sixth grader Ava Litz, who are being honored for studying higher level math at least three years ahead of their school grade.

Other high achieving students who were honored are a group of fifth graders currently studying algebra: Niva Pandya, Ethan Lin, Sara Bansal, Kieran Degen, and Walker Schulman. “These students are helping to inspire many of our other students to keep moving forward to reach their true learning potential,” said Kumon Instructor Lillian Brijeski.