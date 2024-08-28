Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins Presents Tarrytown Schools With $350,000 for Capital Project

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins announced she secured $350,000 in state funding for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns to support capital improvements to the outdoor classrooms at Sleepy Hollow Middle and High School. The announcement took place at the Second Annual Back to School Bash at Patriot’s Park in Tarrytown on Monday.

“Investing in our children’s education is one of the most important things we can do for our future. Supporting the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns with this funding will ensure that students have access to safe, modern, and inspiring learning environments,” Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins said. “By improving these outdoor classrooms, we are not only enhancing our schools but also fostering a love of learning and respect for the environment. I remain committed to supporting school districts across Westchester and New York State as they work to provide the best possible education for our children.”

School administrators said the outdoor classrooms at Sleepy Hollow Middle and High School have played a crucial role in providing students with hands-on, interdisciplinary learning experiences that enhance traditional classroom instruction. However, these spaces have deteriorated over the years, with crumbling seating areas and outdated facilities, limiting their effectiveness and safety.

The renovation project will upgrade seating, shelters, and educational resources, transforming these areas into dynamic environments that support a broad range of curricular activities, from science experiments to art classes.

“By stepping outside the confines of four walls, students can connect with the environment, foster a sense of curiosity and wonder,” said Tarrytown Superintendent Dr. Ray Sanchez. “We want to thank the Majority Leader for her support of our schools. The funding provided will help us create outdoor spaces that engage with nature, promoting experiential learning and sensory experiences that cannot be replicated indoors.”

Sen. Stewart-Cousins’ announcement Monday is a continuation of her decades-long record of fighting to secure quality education for children in Westchester and across New York State. Sen. Stewart-Cousins has secured record funding for public schools since becoming Majority Leader.

This year, Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins fought to ensure the state budget rejected the executive proposal which would have reduced Foundation Aid funding to 337 districts and nearly half of New York’s schools – including 23 districts here in Westchester County.

The budget provides a Foundation Aid increase of more than $41.1 million to school districts in Westchester County, and more than $19.4 in additional expense-based aid for Westchester school, totalling more than $60 million in additional funding compared to last year’s budget.

Additionally, the budget continues to invest in statewide educational initiatives beyond the K-12 environment as part of a cradle-to-career philosophy meant to provide quality education from early childhood through to entry into the job market. The FY25 budget provides $100 million for Universal Pre-K and more than $120 million for SUNY colleges and universities. It will also expand the Tuition Assistance Program by more than $50 million while increasing the household income threshold for the first time since 2000.