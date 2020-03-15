School Closings in March 2020

The following school districts have announced closure dates in response to public health concerns about the spread of COVID-19…

Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District

Closed through Saturday, March 28

Croton-Harmon Union Free School District

Closed on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17

Irvington Union Free School District

Closed on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17

Lakeland Central School District

Closed on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17

Ossining Union Free School District

Superintendent’s Conference Day rescheduled to Monday, March 16 (from March 19)

All elementary parent/teacher conferences canceled on Thurs., March 19, now a normal school day

Peekskill City School District

Closed Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17

Public Schools of the Tarrytowns

Closed Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, March 18