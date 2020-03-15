School Closings in March 2020

The following school districts have announced closure dates in response to public health concerns about the spread of COVID-19…
Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District
Closed through Saturday, March 28
Croton-Harmon Union Free School District
Closed on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17
Irvington Union Free School District
Closed on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17
Lakeland Central School District
Closed on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17
Ossining Union Free School District
Superintendent’s Conference Day rescheduled to Monday, March 16 (from March 19)
All elementary parent/teacher conferences canceled on Thurs., March 19, now a normal school day
Peekskill City School District
Closed Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17
Public Schools of the Tarrytowns
Closed Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, March 18