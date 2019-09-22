Schools

Pearl Harbor Survivor and Sleepy Hollow Resident Shares His Story

September 22, 2019
WWII survivor Armando “Chick” Galella speaks with SHMS students in Andrea Harrison’s art class.

World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor Armando “Chick” Galella shared his life story with Sleepy Hollow Middle School students on 9/11. Ironically, Galella enlisted in the army on September 11, 1940.

The 98-year old Sleepy Hollow resident remembers the attack on Pearl Harbor like it was only yesterday.

He served five years in the Pacific Theater and earned the highest rank an enlisted man can receive –  Battalion Sergeant. Galella received the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Service and bravery in the Battle of Okinawa.

“I am very happy to speak with the students,” explained Galella. “I want them to remember.”

Superintendent of School Christopher Borsari and School Board President Mimi Godwin joined Galella and commended him for his dedication to the students and the community. “He is a legend,” said Borsari. “He wants everyone to be successful because he knows that the students are the future.”

“I am amazed that he made it. That he was able to fight,” commented eighth-grader Aaron Bell.

Before leaving SHMS Galella encouraged the students to stay in school –  “Get an education, listen to your teachers and respect them.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended For You

Hudson Hill Partners Acquires Properties in Tarrytown and Hastings

Sleepy Hollow High School Senior Named National Merit Semi-Finalist

Three Irvington High School Seniors Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

Irvington Theater to Produce First Diversity Series Event Focusing On Women’s Causes