Ossining Youngsters Learn all about Frogs at First Steps Early Literacy Event

October 23, 2021
Children dance during the First Steps/Primeros Pasos kick-off event for the school year.

Dozens of families attended the First Steps/Primeros Pasos 2021-22 kick-off event October 8 at the Ossining Public Library.

Children and parents danced, listened to a read-aloud and watched staff members act out the “Five Little Speckled Frogs” nursery rhyme song with large homemade paper frogs.

Children received a bag with a snack, drink, crayons, a paper frog to color and other items. Each family received a book called “At the Waterhole” to take home. Library staff members were on hand to sign up families for library cards.

“I think First Steps is great,” said parent Laura Morris, who was at the event with her son Liam. “I feel like it’s a good thing for the community.”

First Steps staff members use props to act out the “Five Little Speckled Frogs” nursery rhyme at the Ossining Public Library.

First Steps/Primeros Pasos encourages literacy for Ossining children from birth to 4 so they arrive in pre-kindergarten ready to learn. The organization will celebrate its 20-year anniversary in 2022.

