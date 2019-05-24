NYS Secretary of State Addresses Pace University Undergrads at Pleasantville Campus

New York’s Secretary of State Rossana Rosado told Pace University’s Class of 2019 that she is proud to be a first-generation college graduate and that her years at Pace prepared her well as she entered the world of work.

“I am truly honored to be a part of this milestone with my Alma Mater Pace University and its 2019 graduates,” said Rosado. “I wish you a lot of success as you make your mark on the world. Congratulations on this major achievement as you live out your American dream!”

Rosado, who was the first in her family to graduate from college, was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree. She was one of several influential speakers who addressed Pace graduates and received honorary degrees at commencement ceremonies this week. More than 2,400 students, including nearly 500 in Pleasantville, walked in the Pace ceremonies at the undergraduate, graduate and doctoral levels this year.

Rosado was appointed New York State Secretary of State on February 3, 2016 and unanimously confirmed by the State Senate on June 15, 2016. Prior to her appointment, she served as Publisher and CEO of El Diario La Prensa for 18 years. During her 30-year media career, Secretary Rosado earned an Emmy Award, a STAR Award from the NY Women’s Agenda, and a Peabody Award for Journalism.

Also receiving the Pace Opportunitas Action Award was Shirley Acevedo Buontempo, MPA, Founder & CEO Latino U College Access. Buontempo told students that she never dreamed she would be in the position she is today when she arrived in this country from Puerto Rico when she was 10.

Pace University President Marvin Krislov told students that they should use their experiences at Pace as a touchstone as they go out into the world. “Let what you have learned here guide your lives,” Krislov told the graduates, urging them to hold on to their ability to work together productively with people from all sorts of backgrounds. “Remember the experience you have had here at Pace, the diverse people with whom you have learned and collaborated and take that commitment to community with you as you go out into the world.”