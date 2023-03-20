10 Tips to Help You Save Your Time as a Writer

It won’t be easy for you to achieve your writing goals if you cannot boost your productivity. You need to follow a plan that can help you get the most done in a short time. Here are ten actionable tips that will help you write better and faster – keep reading!

1. Follow a Writing Schedule

Writing without a proper plan will make it difficult for you to write creatively in a short time. You need to follow a routine that allows you to get more done without compromising on the quality.

Creating a routine can get simple if you first analyze your daily routine. Find out when you feel the most creative throughout the day so you can allocate that time for writing. Keep your writing routine flexible so you can make changes according to your specific needs.

If you cannot develop a routine, you should try asking for advice from fellow writers to avoid making mistakes during your writing routine.

2. Outsource Your Tasks

As a writer, you don’t need to get everything done by yourself. It’s logical to ask for help from professionals to ensure that you only spend your time on creative endeavors. For example, you can hire a book cover designer instead of designing a cover yourself to save time and effort.

Finding reliable professionals for your needs is not a difficult task. You can try exploring online forums to connect with professionals within minutes. Make sure you check the reviews and the fees of a professional before hiring them.

3. Get Rid of Distraction

Being exposed to distractions can make it difficult for you to achieve the goals you set for yourself. This is why you need to be careful about distractions when you sit down to write. Doing so will ensure that you can stay productive and do your best work.

Overcoming distractions is not a difficult task if you follow certain practices. For example, when writing, you should try turning “Airplane Mode” on so you don’t get distracted by the notifications on your phone.

Another thing you can do is write in a quiet place to focus on your work without having to hear the sounds and discussions that can shake your focus.

4. Use Your Computer Efficiently

Boosting your familiarity with tech and gadgets will help you in your writing journey. Like it or not, you will not be able to rely solely on pen and paper. You will have to start using tech for writing to save a lot of your time.

For example, with tools like the Hemingway App, you can easily boost the readability of your text without having to read every single sentence you write. Typing faster can also help you transfer your thoughts into words.

Make sure you allocate some time from your daily routine so you can learn how your laptop can help you as a writer.

5. Enroll in a Writing Course

Writing mistakes won’t help you boost your writing speed. You need to ensure that you can write better without getting frustrated about the mistakes you make.

Improving your writing style doesn’t require you to practice and wait for years. To overcome your writing mistakes in a short time, you should consider taking an online writing course. The good thing about an online writing course is that it can help you learn at your own pace.

Choosing the right online course is not difficult either. You can compare the completion time, fees, reviews, and reading material of different courses to choose the one which suits you most.

6. Overcome Perfectionism

Being harsh on yourself as a writer and trying to write perfect sentences won’t help you write better. Instead of getting worked up about your sentences and rewriting again and again, you should embrace your mistakes and let your thoughts flow when writing.

Doing so will ensure that you can focus properly on your writing instead of worrying about your shortcomings. Write whatever comes to your mind and have some room for improvement once you’re done with writing.

7. Start With an Outline

Following an outline can help you save a lot of time and effort. Contrary to what many newbie writers think, an outline will only make it easier to write instead of making things complicated for you.

Developing an outline shouldn’t be a difficult process. An outline only has to present the basics of what you are going to write and doesn’t need to be thorough. You should be flexible to make changes to your outline whenever needed.

8. Finish Your First Draft

The biggest benefit of following an outline is that it helps you complete your first draft faster. Completing a draft gives you a sense of accomplishment and pumps you to make changes to your draft as needed.

As with your outline, your first draft doesn’t need to contain everything you need to write. It’s better to avoid perfectionism when working on your draft so you can achieve the writing goals you set for yourself.

9. Set Realistic Goals

It won’t be easy for you to get published in a short time if you force yourself to write faster. When creating your writing goals, you need to consider your writing pace and routine, so you don’t end up rushing through the process.

It’s better to find out about your typing speed and how fast you can transfer your ideas into words. Set some room for leniency in your writing deadlines so you have plenty of time to manage your personal needs.

10. Find Your Accountability Partner

No matter how passionate you are about your writing goals, if you don’t hold yourself accountable, you won’t be able to get published in a short time.

This is why you should get help from someone who can analyze your progress and help you stick to your writing goals.

It’s better to ask someone in your friends and family to hold you accountable. However, if you cannot find an accountability partner from your close circle, you should consider searching for an accountability partner online.