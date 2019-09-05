Emergency Training Exercise at Pierson Park Set for September 19

On September 19, 2019 from 3:00 PM to approximately 9:30 PM, the Village of Tarrytown, Phelps Hospital and emergency services personnel from neighboring communities will be participating in an emergency training exercise in Pierson Park and on West Main Street. A rain date of September 24, 2019 has been set.

Multiple emergency vehicles, including ambulances, police cars, and fire apparatus will be visible in the area of the exercise; however, there is no cause for concern – their presence will be for the emergency training exercise only.

Electronic message boards notifying members of the public of the drill will be deployed in advance of the training. The following areas will be closed in connection with the exercise beginning at 3:00 PM:

• West Main Street (from Green St. to the cul-de-sac)

• Significant Portions of Pierson Park

• Lot E (Recreation Parking Lot)

• Limited fitness center parking will be provided in Commuter Lot D

• Patriots Park (Roads Only)

The exercise is set to begin promptly at 5:00 PM. Hudson Harbor residents, park goers and commuters may experience delays entering and exiting the parking lots and parks facilities on the west side of the tracks throughout the duration of the exercise. Access/egress from Lot D will be limited and sporadic throughout the drill.

In addition, we are seeking participants from the community to act as “victims”, although additional roles may be assigned. Those interested in volunteering should email hochcenter@northwell.edu or call (914)-366-3698 and state your interest in participating in the “Tarrytown Emergency Training Exercise” on September 19, 2019.