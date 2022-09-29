Carole Voysey Is Named Executive Director of Gateway Chamber

Carole Voisey has been hired by the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce as its new Executive Director, effective Monday, Oct. 3, 2o22.

Her role is comparable to that of Deb Milone’s, who stepped down as President in August 2022 after a 12-year tenure (see article in September River Journal North).

***

The announcement, by Chamber Chair Lisa Montalto, was made on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Hat Factory business park, which joined with the Chamber, Peekskill Mayor Vivian McKenzie and the Common Council to host a ribbon cutting for 16 new tenants. Voysey was on hand to make brief remarks and meet key influencers in local business and government.

Voysey has 30 years of experience as an executive for an international non-profit. She is a Peekskill resident and has an extensive background in community relations, training for leadership at the local level , and public speaking. She has traveled and worked around the world to be an advocate for the needs of a wide range of communities, both in the United States and across Eastern Europe.

***

The Chamber’s search committee followed a rigorous process of best practices to identify the most appropriate individual for the leadership post. Through a series of remote and in-person interviews and assessments, the initial pool of 10 candidates was winnowed to five, then three and, finally, the top two finalists.

(Full Disclosure: The author of this article is on the Board of Directors of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce.)